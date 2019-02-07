A newspaper heiress internationally known for being kidnapped in 1974 by a leftist guerrilla organization and then imprisoned for crimes she was accused of committing on its behalf now owns a house on Charleston's historic lower peninsula.
Patricia "Patty" Hearst Shaw, the granddaughter of media mogul William Randolph Hearst and now a philanthropist, paid $2.4 million in January for a two-story residence on Tradd Street in the upscale South of Broad area, according to Charleston County land records.
The 3,024-square-foot home features three bedrooms and two and a half baths with a pool in the backyard.
The fully restored house was built around 1910 and sits on high ground above the flood zone.
From the property's backyard, one can see St. Michael's Church steeple in the distance and the garden of the historic Heyward-Washington House, which borders the backside of the property.
The Post and Courier reached out to the listing agent at Carriage Properties for a comment from Hearst about her home purchase in the Holy City but did not immediately receive a response Thursday.
Hearst became a wife, mother, actress and author after being convicted in 1976 of bank robbery and using a firearm during the commission of a felony. She was sentenced to 35 years. A judge later reduced the prison term to seven years.
In 1979, President Jimmy Carter commuted her sentence to 22 months served, but under stringent conditions during probation.
Her full rights were not restored until President Bill Clinton pardoned her when he left office in 2001.
Shortly after Carter commuted her sentence, she married one of her body guards, Bernard Lee Shaw, who came to visit her often in jail, and the couple became parents to two children. Her husband died in 2013 at the age of 68.
Hearst was kidnapped on Feb. 4, 1974, from her Berkeley, Calif., apartment by a group called the Symbionese Liberation Army. She was 19 years old at the time.
She said she was beaten and raped while in captivity. Two months after her abduction, she announced on an audiotape that she had joined the SLA and assumed the name Tania.
Two weeks later, in April 1974, she was recorded on surveillance video wielding a gun while robbing a San Francisco bank. A month later, she shot up a sporting goods storefront in Inglewood, Calif., after two SLA members suspected of a theft from the shop were confronted outside by store management.
She was arrested by the FBI in September 1975, 19 months after being with the SLA. Her defense was one of being brainwashed and coerced into participating in the crimes, but a jury found her guilty after a nine-week trial.
In recent statements, she said she has long since moved on from the events of the mid-1970s and tries to live a normal life.
She now plays a prominent role in social and charitable affairs, devoting her time to, among other things, a foundation that helps children suffering from AIDS.
Shaw, who turns 65 later this month, also has a 10-acre estate near the Hudson River in Putnam County in New York state. The mansion there, at 14,059 square feet, features five bedrooms and six and a half baths, according to Putnam County land records.