A former grocery-anchored shopping center in Summerville is getting a makeover and will likely see several new tenants by the fall.
The Knightsville Crossing retail site at Orangeburg Road and Central Avenue, where Mr. K's Piggly Wiggly supermarket served as the main draw until it closed in 2017, is being reworked.
Beaufort-based Grayco Hardware & Home will locate its first shop in the Charleston area by taking over the former 28,000-square-foot grocery site while a Dunkin' donuts shop will be added onto one side of the shopping center.
Out front, a Parker's convenience store and gas station is under construction and should be completed by late summer. Work has not begun on redoing the former supermarket space for the hardware store, but Grayco CEO Herb Gray said construction should start in about two weeks.
"We are hoping to be open by late August or September," Gray said.
The family-owned hardware company's new site will include furniture, lighting and clothing as well as a 9,700-square-foot garden center to be added on the right side of the shopping center.
"We have been expanding our footprint on hardware and home stores, and the Summerville store met our demographic," Gray said. "We have been looking at Summerville for a while. We just think we have a good concept with our hardware and home store."
This will be the ninth location for the company. It currently has two hardware and home stores, three lumber stores, two window shops and a millwork facility. Almost all of the locations are around Beaufort, Hilton Head and Savannah.
A Parker's representative did not immediately respond for comment from the Savannah-based convenience store company, but work is progressing on construction at the site with the frameworks for both the convenience store and covered gas pumps in place.
A Parker affiliate bought the two-acre corner outparcel in November from Knightsville Enterprise LLC for $1.4 million, according to Dorchester County land records.
The shopping center site where the hardware store is going and other tenants are located is owned by Knightsville Enterprise LLC, which bought the property in November. The owner could not immediately be reached for comment.
Other tenants in the shopping center remain in place, including UPS Store, Hong Kong restaurant, Italian Bistro Pizza and Subs, H&R Block and Tiptoes Nail Salon.
Mr. K's Piggly Wiggly closed in 2017 after 16 years at the location. Previous owner Jim Kersting blamed the store's demise on the opening a year earlier of a Walmart Neighborhood Market small-format grocery store across the street. Publix also operates a supermarket near the busy intersection.
What's brewing?
Charleston's upper peninsula keeps percolating with new business ventures, and a coffee shop is the latest proposal.
CKC Properties, the owner of a vacant lot across from Santi's Restaurante Mexicano on Meeting Street, wants to build a 1,000-square-foot coffee shop with a drive-thru. That's also across the street from where home builder Lennar's LMC apartment division plans to construct an eight-story structure with 303 units. The multifamily site, just north of Santi's, once housed Charleston Marine and Rigging, which moved up the road to North Charleston.
Also, Dog & Duck restaurant and bar has applied to the state for a permit to sell beer, wine and liquor at a new location at 1937-A Clements Ferry Road near the Wando area of Berkeley County.
The location is just down the street from socks and t-shirt importer Gildan's distribution center. The food and spirits vendor offers other locations under different owners in Mount Pleasant and Summerville. An opening date has not been announced for the new site.
Going dark
A small take-out-only pizza shop in downtown Charleston will offer its last slices May 18.
The shop, owned by Brittany and Luke Davis, announced on Facebook recently they are closing the 3-year-old Luke's Pizza operation at 271 Ashley Ave. to spend more time with family.
"Saturday, May 18, will mark three years since our little pizza shop opened," the owners said on Facebook. "It’s been an incredible run, and we are forever grateful for this experience. That’s why it’s truly bittersweet for us to say that in a few short weeks May 18 will also signify our last day of business. We’ll be closing the doors, and moving onto the next chapter in our lives."
The Davises said the move is not about slow sales, a staff shortage or rising operating costs.
"This is simply due to family," they said. "Our schedule just doesn’t allow us enough time together, so we’re making a change."
They also indicated Luke's might not vanish forever, saying, "We hope — we know — it won’t be the last you’ll see of Luke’s pizza."
Also recently turning out the lights was Smoothie King at 351 King St. It has two other locations in the Charleston area in West Ashley and at Cane Bay Plantation in Berkeley County. A sign on the door of the closed King Street shop says another is expected to reopen soon in Mount Pleasant.
Putting it together
A new do-it-yourself craft shop launches this weekend in North Charleston.
Craft & Canvas will open Saturday at 4412 Spruill Ave.
Owned and operated by Stacey LeBrun, the shop's opening celebration will include the offering of a free craft from noon to 2 p.m.
An adult craft class is set for 3-5 p.m., and an adult paint class will run from 6-8 p.m. Registration is required.
In addition to craft and painting classes and open studio time, it will offer summer camps and birthday parties for children.
To register for classes or more information, go to www.charlestoncraftandcanvas.com.
New coop
Bojangles' new chicken restaurant opened Tuesday at 1221 N. Main St. in Summerville. It's part of Charleston-based franchisee Rising Biscuits LLC, which recently acquired six locations. Plans are in the works to renovate the others.
The restaurant will celebrate the grand opening 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 8. Details have not been released.
“One of our first projects when purchasing this franchise was to tear down the previous building and bring a brand-new restaurant to the Summerville community," said Fisher Easterling, president of Rising Biscuits. "We’re looking forward to continuing our structural and culture renovations throughout our other restaurants.”
For jobseekers, go to nowhiring.com/HolyCityBo.
Lease lost
A downtown Charleston antiques shop has lost its lease and is looking for a new location.
Jacques Antiques will continue to operate a booth at Antiques of South Windermere in West Ashley and maintain an online presence at www.jacantiques.com, according to Candice Murphy with the antique store.
Taking over the antique space at 160 King St. is Buxton Books and Julian Buxton's Tour Charleston Co., which is moving from 2 Cumberland St. A soft opening is set for Friday.
Mom and money
Mother's Day is just over a week away, and the National Retail Federation predicts a record amount of spending on mom this year.
The trade group expects the amount of money laid out on mothers to reach $25 billion, up from $23.1 billion last year, based on its annual survey.
Mother's Day ranks only behind Christmas and back-to-school shopping in the trade group's list of holiday spending amounts.
Those celebrating Mother's Day are expected to fork out about $196 each compared to $180 last year.
Flowers, jewelry, dinner, clothing, spa, housewares, garden tools, books, electronics and greeting and gift cards are all expected to be showered on mothers across the nation. The biggest layout will be on jewelry at $5.2 billion, followed by a special outing, flowers and gift cards or gift certificates.
Consumers ages 35-44 are likely to spend the most at an average $248, up from $224 last year, and men are likely to spend more than women at $237 compared with $158.