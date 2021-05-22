Former Charleston soccer stadium to house a mix of uses with 320 apartments

A Daniel Island site that once hosted professional soccer matches and music and food festivals soon will become a place for living, shopping and dining.

Atlanta-based Holder Properties plans to turn the 36-acre property surrounding the former MUSC Health Stadium into a 320-unit apartment community, about four-dozen single-family homes as well as restaurant and retail space.

The sporting venue along I-526 was demolished earlier this year to make way for a mixed-used project called Nowell Creek Village. It will include dock access to Nowell Creek to the west and Beresford Creek to the east as well as other outdoor amenities and recreational opportunities.

Holder Properties CEO John Holder described his company's latest local development as "a Lowcountry-inspired, mixed-use village in a natural setting that speaks to the larger context of Daniel Island."

The razed stadium site was the longtime home field for the Charleston Battery, which has since switched to the College of Charleston’s Ralph Lundy Field at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant.

Holder's firm bought the property for $6.475 million, as well as the nearby 25-acre former Blackbaud Inc. headquarters and parking lot for $35.5 million, both in 2019. Blackbaud, a global software company that sells technology services to nonprofit organizations, relocated most of its local workforce in 2018 to a newly built corporate campus not far away.

The eight-building apartment complex will be called Atlantic Daniel Island and will take up about nine acres, according to plans. It will include an amenity center, clubhouse and pool.

Middle Street Partners of Charleston will develop the site at an estimated price of $60 million, said founder Adam Monroe.

Monroe said construction could begin late this year or early in 2022, once the plans make their way through city review channels. Work is expected to take about two years.

The proposed apartments will range from studio through three-bedroom units, with the majority of the rentals designed for multiple tenants.

"The three-bedroom units do well in that market," Monroe said.

Rental rates are expected to be similar to others on Daniel Island, tentatively ranging from about $1,600 to $2,500 a month.

A couple of small commercial buildings and the single-family home sites will sit along Nowell Creek to the west of the apartments. They are independent of the multifamily development.

The 230,000-square-foot former Blackbaud headquarters Holder Properties owns is set for an interior overhaul so it can be marketed to multiple occupants. The building, which was originally designed for single-tenant use, is now being redesigned, and construction could begin later this year.

Changing hands

A North Carolina investor snapped up a pair of Charleston-area apartment complexes recently for a combined $45 million.

Gastonia-based Southwood Realty bought the multifamily communities from The Kalikow Group of Westbury, N.Y., according to commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield, which brokered the sales.

In North Charleston, Southwood purchased the 182-unit Wescott Apartments on 28 acres off Dorchester Road for $32.2 million. Kalikow built the complex in 2018 with equity partners KEP Wescott LLP, BCP Wescott LLC, Pipe Dream Investments LLC and development partner EYC Wescott LLC.

The development features one- to three-bedroom units, along with a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, detached garages and storage for residents.

On Johns Island, Southwood picked up the 80-unit Fenwick Apartments for $13.2 million. Kalikow had owned the site off River Road across from Fenwick Hall Plantation since 2018, and it renovated many of the units with upgraded kitchens and bathrooms.

Fenwick includes two-bedroom/two-bathroom units with fitness center, clubhouse, pool and community gas/BBQ area.

More on Maybank

The first phase of a new housing development on Johns Island will include 43 townhomes and 29 single-family residences on Maybank Highway near the Stono River.

The 72-unit, Indigo Grove development's initial phase will sit on about 33 acres across from Fenwick Hall Allee, according to site plans presented to the city of Charleston.

Stanley Martin Companies Inc. is the developer of what's called the Kerr Tract. which is owned by an Asheville, N.C., resident.

The proposed name of the community comes from the preserved brick foundation remains of a former indigo-making vat on the property.

Plans show a second phase with 27 townhomes and 15 single-family homes south of the initial construction area.