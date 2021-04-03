For first time ever, Charleston orchestra group to host downtown home tour

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

Charleston Symphony to host 1st-ever downtown home tour in May

For the first time ever, the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League will host a weekend Tour of Homes on the peninsula instead of a month-long Designer Showhouse.

The self-guided, home-and-garden tour is set for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 22 and May 23, two days for participants to choose from.

The event will be in various neighborhoods. Among the offerings are two homes owned by interior designers and their families, a petite cottage and a tucked-away carriage house.

Also on the tour will be a grand home and former Designer Showhouse with views of the Ashley River and a hidden garden and pool, and a home that evolved from a past Designer Showhouse into a family retreat.

The league was forced to double its fundraising efforts during the past year because of the pandemic, but it has been able to provide financial support to the orchestra and maintain its scholarship program, though at reduced levels, said Lyn Magee, league president.

"We invite the people of the Lowcountry to share with us this unique opportunity to see inside some of historic Charleston's landmark residences and gardens, while helping to keep classical music alive in the Lowcountry," she said.

Advance tickets are available online through May 20 for $55. A Friend of the Symphony ticket is $150, including two one-day tickets, recognition on the website and in the tour brochure. Day-of-event tickets at tour headquarters will be $60, available 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., if not sold out.

Proceeds will support the symphony and provide scholarships for music students in the Charleston area.

For information and tickets, go to https://csolinc.org/tour-of-homes-2-2-2-2/

Homebuilder Centex plans to build 254 new houses in Sanctuary Cove, one of the many communities in the 4,500-acre development that could one day have as many as 10,000 residences.

By the numbers

1: Number of restaurants closing across the Charleston region this weekend, opening up commercial real estate space.

4: Number of new food-and-beverage venues on the way across Charleston, absorbing some of the idle or new retail square footage.

2: Number of new fitness sites coming to the Charleston region, filling space in two suburban areas.

This week in real estate

+ Fuel fight: A Charleston-based convenience chain owner is appealing a Mount Pleasant board's denial of a new store next to a busy highway corridor, asking a judge to reverse the decision.

+ Affordable shortfall: Charleston needs thousands of affordable houses over the next decade to keep up with demand.

+ Boom & balance: A once-rural community in Berkeley County pushes back against the surge of warehouse development changing lifestyles and the landscape.

Big-box national retailer Target leases 30,000 square feet for a new small-format store at a high-profile corner of King Street.

