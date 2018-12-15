Breathtaking homes populate all kinds of land tracts on Kiawah Island, but a few perks associated with luxury properties are more limited in scope. On certain parts of the resort, beachfront properties absorb virtually all the saltwater views, even for tall houses a street or two back. Large lots are nearly always found in estates.
What's exceedingly rare are inland properties that boast not only striking sights of the ocean but ample landscaped lawns, too.
One of those off-front standouts with broad acreage emerges at 135 Flyway Drive, located on one of the most popular roads in terms of high-end homes on the barrier locale.
According to listing agent Nee Inabinett of Pam Harrington Exclusives, the 3,756-square-foot house serves up "a beautiful view of the ocean, a good sized lot (and) actually has a backyard." The large grassy area makes the property "kind of unique in that sense," he says. So do sight-lines directed along a walkway. With the adjusted angles, "you have more of an ocean view." The house also counts beach access.
The four bedroom, four-and-a-half bath residence touting an "inverted (also called reverse)" floor plan showcasing the main floor upstairs and bedrooms on the lower level lists for $3,895,000, he says. "Obviously, it's the high-rent district," Inabinett says. In fact, the house has been leased before and makes for a good residence to rent out, he adds. The house will be sold furnished.
A gated community, Kiawah Island rolls out vacation-like amenities and clubs that owners can join or use such as golf courses, marina, play parks, tennis courts and walking and jogging trails.
Built in 1990, the island house shows off a number of prime features, including:
- Elevator.
- 9-foot-plus smooth ceilings.
- Stucco master bedroom, multiple closets, sitting room.
- Garden tub and shower in the master bathroom.
- Eat-in kitchen with island, pantry and separate dining room.
- Wine cellar.
- Skylight.
- Upper and lower decks.
- Gas range, built-in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer.
- Three-car garage.
A number of home shoppers have expressed an interest in 135 Flyway Drive. "It's great for people who want a second home," possibly a few couples or families who contribute to a mortgage and rent out the house while sharing in the income. With kids involved, the house becomes particularly user-friendly thanks to a nearly one-acre home site. "Most (neighboring homes) are half-acre lots."
Inabinett says the residence went on the market six to eight months ago. The length of time a multi-million dollar house winds up for sale on Kiawah "Is not a real barometer," the Realtor says. "This is more personality specific," he says.
In a listing blurb, the Realtor refers to 135 Flyway Drive as a "bright and classic beach house (that's) privately situated on a spacious back ocean lot."
Nearly every room in the house offers ocean sights. The reverse floor plan puts living, dining, kitchen and master bedroom upstairs "for maximum views," he says.
Inabinett cites perks such as "multiple living spaces, large bedrooms, exercise room and brand-new boardwalk to beach access."
According to the Pam Harrington Exclusives agent, "the kitchen is a home cook's delight." Spotlights include a Viking gourmet range, center island with three inch maple butcher block, custom cabinets and appliance garage. Off the culinary area is an eat-in breakfast nook that looks out on the sea. He says a gas fireplace distinguishes the living room, and there's access to a separate dining area and deck with ocean views.
Meantime, the master suite provides custom cabinets with built-in shelves and a "recently updated" bathroom offering dual sinks, a walk-in tiled shower and wide whirlpool tub. Next to the master suite sits a study, also unveiling ocean views and deck access.
Hardwood and terracotta floors are throughout the house, except for wall-to-wall carpet in the bedrooms. On the lower floor, three large ocean side bedrooms open to balconies and deck through sliding doors. The spacious garage includes a storage room for bikes and beach gear, he says.
A treat is the roomy backyard, with plenty of space for "pets, play and outdoor enjoyment," he says. That's not all. There's "enough room to add a small or large pool," Inabinett notes.
For more information and photos, go to www.postandcourier.com/business/real_estate/jim-parker.
Reach Jim Parker at 843-937-5542 or jparker@postandcourier.com.
AGENT SPOTLIGHT
Agent: Nee Inabinett
Office: Pam Harrington Exclusives
Phone: 843-814-9111
Web site: https://www.pamharringtonexclusives.com/