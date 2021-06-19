Florida firm buys 4th Charleston-area apartments; North Charleston retail site fetches $7.6M

A South Florida company recently bought a 264-unit apartment community in Ladson, adding its fourth holding in the Charleston area.

American Landmark Apartments of Palm Beach acquired The Mason at 1110 Mason Pond Place off U.S. Highway 78 just west of Exchange Park Fairgrounds on June 7, according to a spokeswoman. The previous owner was New York-based Monday Properties.

Terms were not disclosed, and the property transaction had not been recorded in Charleston County as of June 18.

The new owner said it plans to invest $1.3 million in property improvements that will include master closet organizers in master bedrooms, smart locks to all units and common areas, luxury lighting fixtures, and luxury faucets and plumbing fixtures.

Community upgrades will feature a package locker system, landscape beautification, summer kitchen, outdoor fitness equipment and clubhouse improvements.

"Charleston’s consistent population growth and young, diverse workforce have established strong fundamentals that provide plenty of runway for growth in the region’s multifamily sector," said Christine DeFilippis, Landmark's chief investment officer.

"The addition of this ... property highlights the demand that exists for high quality, modern housing in a city with an array of well-paying jobs in the aerospace, automotive, aviation, bioscience and defense industries, to name a few," DeFilippis said.

Built in 2020, The Mason offers studios along with one-, two- and three-bedroom units that feature storage units, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, island kitchens, walk-in closets and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a business center, clubhouse, playground, swimming pool, hiking trails and Wi-Fi.

Locally, American Landmark also owns the 240-unit Arbor Village Apartments on Dorchester Road in Summerville, the 232-unit Bryant at Summerville on Marymeade Road near Interstate 26 and the 329-unit Elevate at Brighton Park in Nexton near Summerville.

Changing hands

Part of a North Charleston shopping center recently sold for $7.6 million.

A New Jersey-based private investor bought the 65,000-square-foot building at 7800 Rivers Ave. that houses Hobby Lobby and Boot Barn, according to New York-based SRS Real Estate Partners, which handled the transaction for the buyer and the seller.

The 6-acre site is part of the larger Promenade at Northwoods retail center across from Northwoods Mall. An affiliate of Big V Property Group, with offices in Charlotte and Florida, N.Y., bought the entire 32-acre shopping center in 2019 for $35.8 million, according to Charleston County land records.

It still owns the majority of the 322,000-square-foot shopping center, where Ollie's Bargain Market operates. Gander Outdoors and the now-defunct Toys-R-Us were once located in the retail center.

New lease

A home renovation and remodeling company recently leased 15,467 square feet in North Charleston. West Shore Home, which specializes in baths, windows and doors, rented the space at 8439 Palmetto Commerce Parkway in Palmetto Commerce Park from Hardy World, according to the commercial real estate firms Bridge Commercial and Lee & Associates.