Florida-based restaurant chain to open its 1st SC venue in North Charleston soon

A restaurant new to the Charleston market will open its first location in South Carolina within the next few weeks.

Bahama Breeze, a Caribbean-inspired chain offering seafood, chicken, steaks and tropical drinks, is tentatively set to open by late March at 7811 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston, according to a company statement.

Its website says it is, "Opening spring 2021," and a restaurant spokeswoman said a more definite date will be announced in the next few weeks.

Construction on the new restaurant, which was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, is nearing completion at the former Sears automotive center on a 2.2-acre outparcel next to Burlington at Northwoods Mall. Last fall, California-based Four Corners Property Trust, a real estate firm that invests in dining establishments, forked over $2.82 million for the site, which has a 10-year lease.

Bahama Breeze recently applied for its license to sell beer, wine and liquor for on-premise consumption, generally a sign an establishment is getting close to opening.

The chain is part of Orlando-based Darden Restaurants, which also owns Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, among other brands. The new restaurant is down the street from Olive Garden.

Bahama Breeze operates 42 locations, mainly along the East Coast and with 20 in Florida, but a few are scattered across the country in major U.S. cities, including Seattle, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit and Las Vegas. The chain's nearest restaurants to South Carolina are in Atlanta and Raleigh.

Rolling in

A Lowcountry golf cart vendor is launching a new location in Mount Pleasant.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

Palmetto Custom Carts of Charleston recently leased 1,255 square feet at 3510 Park Avenue Blvd. in Carolina Park in the northern part of the growing town, according to the commercial real estate firm Belk|Lucy, which represented the landlord.

The golf cart business operates two other Lowcountry locations, at 1314 Stuart Engals Blvd. in Mount Pleasant and 112 E. 3rd North St. in Summerville.

Giving back

A Savannah-based convenience store chain recently announced the creation of a $20 million community fund to support charitable causes across its 68-store footprint in coastal Georgia and South Carolina.

Parker's, which recently expanded its operations with several new Parker's Kitchen stores throughout the Charleston region, is considering earmarking money from the new Parker's Community Fund for specific charities that have yet to be determined.

"In the past year we have been very fortunate, but I looked around and saw so many people suffering and it seemed like the ideal time to step up," Parker's founder and CEO Greg Parker told The Post and Courier. "We want to lead by example and convince others to join our initiatives."

A committee will be set up to decide how the money should be used to make the biggest impact, and a large amount of the money will go to major charitable efforts in the Charleston area, he said.

The initial donation is meant to be seed money for a fund that Parker intends to grow. He is also considering adding a round-up campaign for customers to donate at his stores, which currently handle more than 125,000 transactions a day.

The company also gives back in the areas where it operates stores through its Fueling the Community initiative, where a percentage of the sales of gasoline sold at Parker's stores on the first Wednesday of the month is donated to support education, health care and other causes.

In South Carolina, Parker's operates in Charleston, Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, Summerville, Walterboro, Hardeeville, Bluffton, Hilton Head, Beaufort and Port Royal. More than 30 other stores are planned throughout the Charleston region over the next four years.

To learn more, email: parkerscommunityfund@parkersav.com