The state's busiest airport is running out of parking space, and the busy holiday season will soon be bearing down.
To make room for more vehicles, Charleston International plans to begin construction on a new 3,000-space parking garage early next year.
But before it can do that, it has to make new parking spots to handle displaced spaces behind the existing three-level parking deck and its 1,268 spaces, where the new five-tier garage will rise.
The expansion of the cell phone waiting area to 80 from 40 spaces and overhauls of the 1,476 spots in outlying lots — 176 are new — are expected to be completed by Thanksgiving, when the holiday rush begins.
“We knew long ago we needed more parking to accommodate our customers," said airport CEO Paul Campbell. "That has become even more evident recently. Our deck and surface lot fill routinely now. This has caused us to open our remote parking more often and well before the busiest travel times during Thanksgiving and Christmas."
The terminal handled nearly 4 million passengers last year coming and going, and it is expected to surpass that figure in a new record this year with the addition of new airlines and new routes.
"Continued steady enplanement growth means our airport needs to be ready to accommodate that growth,” said Hernan Pena, airport deputy director who oversees engineering and construction.