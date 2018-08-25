You’re seeing the Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.
Tenants: Don't fret about space
The drumbeat of drills, hammers and cranes working on the latest leasable properties may not reach the fever pitch in the Lowcountry as it did in 2016-17. Then again, maybe it will.
A recent report from Marcus & Millichap finds that 4,100 apartments will be raised locally in 2018, the highest total this century. Another 3,000 rental properties are planned for completion by 2020.
The news comes as apartment 'deliveries,' industry-speak for finished projects, are slowing elsewhere in the state.
The Charleston area's vacancy rate is expected to finish the third quarter from July through September at 6.5 percent. The effective rental rate averages $1,112 a month, up 2.4 percent and well below the increases in Greenville and Columbia.
Driving the local apartment jump are the addition of 7,600 jobs since last August, with more than 40 percent in the education and health care fields, and a jobless rate that declined .2 percentage points to 3.4 percent -- the lowest among the state's three major metro areas.
Edisto Scene
A 40-space parking lot at 145 East Bay St. sold for just over $4 million recently, about $100,000 a space. The buyers, who also own the former Lagunitas Brewing at 161 East Bay, will keep lot as is.
By the numbers
10: Number of acres once owned by the State Ports Authority on Morrison Drive on Charleston's upper peninsula near the Ravenel Bridge and now set to be redeveloped.
71: The number of beds in the new Alzheimer's care facility that recently opened in Mount Pleasant.
17,500: The amount in dollars a new apartment owner plans to spend per unit to upgrade two existing complexes it recently bought in West Ashley.
This week in real estate
+ Home sales dip: Charleston-area home sales slid slightly for the second month in a row in July, but a local housing official believes the market is balancing rather than trending down.
+ Island living: Laid-back lifestyles and rebounding home values draw buyers to water-locked lands.
+ East Side plan: Vacant swaths of land on the Charleston peninsular where the ramps to what is now the Ravenel Bridge once touched down remain idle, but plans are in the works to kickstart the effort to develop the parcels between Meeting and East Bay streets.
+ Flooding fact hidden: A little-known federal law keeps buyers from finding out if a home routinely floods.
Featured Home
This 4,710-square-foot house at 106 Murray Blvd. on Charleston's lower peninsula features four bedrooms, four full baths and two powder rooms. It's on the market for $5.75 million.
Upcoming real estate events
Hurricane preparedness for rentals, Tuesday, Aug. 21: Meteorologist Rob Fowler of WCBD News 2 will address the Charleston Aparment Association during a dinner meeting about tips to keep rental properties safe as the peak of the storm season approaches.
Green building gala, Thursday, Sept. 20: Awards will be handed out to South Carolina and North Carolina sustainable building projects.
