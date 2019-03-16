We live in such a beautiful region of the country.
The people – been heres and come heres; the wonderful and temperate climate; the choices of shopping and dining; the beaches and waterways; and the incredible natural and man-made cultural elements that make the area we live in unique. Each neighborhood and community has a special personality to it and there is literally something for everyone.
One of the best things about the Charleston area is its family communities. Though there are so many to choose from, this article focuses on three in the Mount Pleasant, Summerville and West Ashley areas.
Mount Pleasant – Snee Farms
If you’ve been here a while, you know the Snee Farms neighborhood and why so many choose to live here – it’s rather iconic to the Mount Pleasant landscape. It’s convenient to Towne Centre, Long Point Road, Belle Hall, Palmetto Island County Park and a short drive to the beaches. It is the site of the Snee Farm Plantation and the land has changed hands several times since the 1600s. The site was purchased by Snee Farm Golf Club in the mid-60s and primarily developed in the early 70s. This lovely neighborhood with its towering oaks, lagoons, large lots and architectural mixture of homes is what many consider the gold standard of Charleston-style living.
“It is a premium location – just five minutes to Isle of Palms, 10 minutes to downtown Charleston and 1-26 and I-526 are easily accessible,” said Haynes Johnson of The Boulevard Company, LLC. “Snee Farms offers an array of membership opportunities for individuals and families with three golf courses (Snee Farms, Dunes West and Rivertowne), 18 tennis courts and two swimming pools.”
Jordan Smith of RE/MAX Alliance of Mt. Pleasant added that the appeal of an established neighborhood is one of the main attractions of Snee Farms. “The biggest appeal is Snee Farms’ location, and it’s full of mature trees and large lots. It’s the opposite of many new construction neighborhoods that are common in the area,” he said. “A large point of interest in the neighborhood is the opening of the new Lucy Beckham High School projected for fall 2020.”
Estimates are that the final zoning map for the high school will happen in the fall of this year.
Snee Farms contains single-family dwellings and townhomes in the Snee Farms Lake subsection. Prices range from the high $100,000 for townhomes.
“The highest priced home in Snee Farms last year was $965,000,” Smith said.
There is new construction happening in Snee Farms that will eventually be the site of 30 new homes.
“Snee Farms Village has seven new construction listings right now,” Johnson said. “Brightwater Homes is the developer – the same builder/developer currently building on Daniel Island and in Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton. These new properties start in the mid $600,000 and there are lots also available so you can choose a home site and plan to suit your individual needs.”
Mount Pleasant is one of the fastest growing cities on the East Coast, realizing a 3.4 percent growth in 2017.
“Mount Pleasant is challenging to be the ‘Belle of the Ball’ of the Charleston area,” Johnson said. “Being anywhere from five to 30 minutes – from downtown Charleston, the beaches, eight golf courses East of the Cooper — this once sleepy fishing village has morphed into the place to live, work and play. Snee Farms has the country club lifestyle and kids can ride their bikes to the Clubhouse to play tennis, golf or swim.”
Nexton – Summerville
This new and beautifully designed master-planned community will have, when completed, about 8,000 homes and 2,000 multi-family units. Over the next few years, their commercial space within the community will thrive with restaurants such as Halls Chophouse, grocery stores, retail shops and more. With 5,000 acres (and 50 miles of multi-use walking and biking plans) dedicated to the Nexton community, residents have access to just about everything they need to “live” within its borders.
“Nexton is ideal for the homeowner who wants to get out and enjoy the weekend with their family and not be bogged down with landscaping and maintenance,” said Roni Haskell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate. “Each home has just enough space to make it their own, while having a community that has half of its space dedicated to parks, amenities and miles of walking trails. It’s a town within a town.”
Nexton hosts a slew of events for residents – outdoor concerts, a swim club, Cocoa Cup 5K, potluck dinners, holiday lighting contests, yoga in the park – all encouraging a sense of community and active involvement among residents.
“There is ample space to get out of the house and safely enjoy the outdoors,” Haskell said. “The swimming club is not just a pool, but has a splash pad for the younger children and a covered pavilion for an escape to the shade. There are organized green areas and everything is located so close to home, there’s very little traffic. Most families zip around on the family golf cart.”
According to Haskell, the opening of the Nexton Parkway off of I-26 and the new Volvo Plant has increased the demand for construction in the area. Home prices in Nexton are between $245,000 to $550,000.
“The average home price is about $386,000,” Haskell said.
Nexton also maintains its own nursery to make the green spaces (and residents’ morning and evening walks) seem as if they’ve always been there. The developer preserved 30 percent of its acreage for open spaces, wooded preserves, wetlands, parks and trails. There are also plans to build their own town center, complete with movie theater, shopping and dining.
Carolina Bay – West Ashley
A master-planned community of approximately 2,000 homes and convenient to 1-526 and 10 minutes to the Charleston International Airport, Pulte/Centex home builders originally developed Carolina Bay. The neighborhood has miles of walking and jogging trails, a fenced dog park, three community pools with pavilions and picnic areas. It is spread out over 1,000 acres and has a three-acre lawn park for residents and sidewalks throughout. Carolina Bay has eight different sections within; Bridgewater Townhomes, Creekside, Cypress, Essex, Essex Townhomes, Rice Field, Salt Grass and Tidewater Townhomes.
“Carolina Bay is one of the premier neighborhoods in West Ashley,” said Scott Baskin of Keller Williams Realty. “There is a real sense of community pride and you can’t go far without seeing families out, walking their dogs, children playing or neighbors gathering in the parks to socialize.”
Baskin stated that the first homes in the community were built in 2005-2006 and the price range of homes and the amenities are just a few of the reasons buyers find it so appealing. In addition, its central location in the West Ashley area is a big draw.
“There are multiple access points including Savannah Highway, Glenn McConnell, or from Bees Ferry Road to Carolina Bay,” Baskin said. “The neighborhood has its own fire station, not to mention easy access to the West Ashley Circle Shopping Center development that has a grocery store and restaurants. There are other shopping options coming to the new commercial development space soon.”
The West Ashley Circle Shopping Center is anchored by a Harris Teeter and at the intersection of Bees Ferry Road, Grand Oaks Boulevard and West Ashley Circle is across the street from a Walmart Supercenter. There’s also a Bi-Lo, Publix, Home Depot and Lowes nearby.
“I have clients that recently bought in Carolina Bay and their primary reason was for the beautiful homes and the community feeling they get,” Baskin said. “Homes in Carolina Bay typically sell quickly.”
Baskin sold a home in the mid-$300,000 within three weeks of it being on the market.
Prices for townhomes begin in the mid-$200,000; single-family dwellings range from the upper $200,000 to $500,000. According to Baskin, there are several styles as well –townhomes, single-story cottage style homes, multi-story homes, elevated, slab style – and some with attached and/or detached garages.
“They range in size from 1,400 square feet to 6,000 square feet,” he said. “There are also opportunities to buy brand new construction as there are still new homes being built in Carolina Bay.”
* * *
Snee Farm Neighborhood Fast Facts
• Established neighborhood with new construction and older homes.
• Two-hundred year old plantation site.
• Amenities: country club, swimming pool, tennis courts, green spaces and home to George Cobb designed championship golf course.
• Nearby schools: Jennie Moore Elementary; Laing Middle School; Wando High School.
• New school construction of Lucy Beckham High School – estimated completion, fall 2020.
• Hospitals: East Cooper Hospital and Roper St. Francis North in Mount Pleasant; MUSC, Roper St. Francis and Charleston VA Hospital in downtown Charleston.
Nexton Fast Facts
• Nexton has three distinct villages, including one – just for active adults.
• Amenities: Walking/nature trails, community green spaces, clubhouse, pool, retail shops, grocery, restaurants.
• Nexton is 5 minutes away from Summerville; 15 minutes to North Charleston and 25 minutes to the Charleston International Airport.
• Future plans: Nexton Town Center; Harris Teeter; Sams Club; Baker Motor Company; Walmart; Palmetto Primary Care Campus; Roper St. Francis Hospital and MUSC.
• Nearby schools: Nexton Elementary, Cane Bay Middle School, Cane Bay High School.
• Hospitals: Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital, Summerville Medical Center, MUSC downtown.
Carolina Bay Neighborhood Fast Facts
• Development began 2005-2006; new construction homes available.
• Eight different sub-sections within neighborhood.
• Fire station within neighborhood.
• Amenities: Nature trails, community pools, large sidewalks and green spaces for families.
• Nearby schools: Oakland Elementary; West Ashley Middle; West Ashley High.
• Hospitals: Bon Secours St. Francis in West Ashley; MUSC, Roper St. Francis and Charleston VA Hospital in downtown Charleston.
Reach Brigitte Surette at bsurette@postandcourier.com or 843-937-5542.