More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the Charleston Build, Remodel & Landscape Expo in early January at Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson.

The event, hosted by L& L Exhibition Management of Bloomington, Minn., runs Jan. 10-12 and will feature exhibits and demonstrations from local and national companies designed to help consumers through the process of home improvement.

“The expo is a terrific resource for people who want to build a new home or improve an older one,” said show manager Susan Stevens. “The top local and regional exhibitors are all on-hand to help you with everything from kitchens to curios.”

On hand will be exhibitors specializing in home building, kitchen and bath remodeling, basements, home additions, windows, siding, roofing and other home improvement ideas. They will also offer show specials and discounts.

The event runs 2-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets at the door are $5 for adults. Children 17 and under can attend free. For discounted tickets, go to www.CharlestonBRLExpo.com.

Rental ranking

A new survey outlines the 10 best places to buy rental property in the U.S. in the new year, and Charleston's northern neighbor made the cut.

North Charleston comes in No. 8 on a list by millionacres, a Motley Fool company. Amarillo, Texas, is No. 1.

The survey found the best places to buy rental properties have affordable housing, wage growth of 3 percent or more, unemployment at or below the national rate of 3.3 percent, population growth of 3 percent or more, increase in property value and a strong rental yield of 9 percent or more. The rental yield is determined by the percentage value of rental income compared to the property's market value.

The report found North Charleston's annual gross rental yield in 2019 was 9.6 percent. The median home price based on Zillow is $183,242. The change in home value over one year was 4.6 percent. The median rental rate stood at $1,400. Wage growth was 3-5 percent. The unemployment rate is 1.8 percent, and the city's population grew by 16.1 percent.

The ranking cites Charleston as the driver of the region, but it notes most of the job opportunities come from the region's automotive industry, manufacturing, health care and scientific and technical services, many of them located in North Charleston.

Others on the list include: No. 2 Tampa/St. Petersburg/Clearwater, Fla.; No. 3 Oklahoma City, Okla.; No. 4 Atlanta; No. 5 Cedar Rapids, Iowa; No. 6 Indianapolis; No. 7 Jacksonville, Fla.; No. 9 Louisville, Ky.; and No. 10 Dallas/Fort Worth.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

Poised for growth

Charleston is once again on a top 10 list, but this one is forward-looking.

Online financial firm LendEDU ranked the Holy City as No. 8 among 380 metro areas across the U.S. best positioned for economic advancement in the new decade, which tends to lead to the continued influx of new residents and job seekers.

The firm analyzed a variety of socioeconomic factors such as recent income growth, population changes and educational attainment levels to make its determination.

It found that in Charleston, 46.5 percent of the population ages 18-24 hold a minimum of an associate's degree, 669 businesses opened in 2015-16 and the area gained more than 123,000 people from 2010 through 2018. It also saw 4.5 percent growth in income from 2017 to 2018 and recorded more than 7,000 residential building permits in 2018. Unemployment dropped 3.4 percent from 2015 to 2019.

San Diego topped the list while Reno, Nev., came in second. In order, Nos. 3-7 are: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, San Jose and Stockton, the latter two both in California. No. 9 is Fresno, Calif., and No. 10 is Orlando.

Nearby Savannah ranked No. 17, Raleigh came in No. 18 and Charlotte ranked No. 21.

Other South Carolina cities on the list include: No. 26 Greenville, No. 68 Columbia, No. 97 Spartanburg, No. 105 Myrtle Beach, No. 121 Hilton Head Island, No. 194 Florence, and No. 246 Sumter.