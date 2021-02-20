Every Charleston-area city saw rents spiral higher in January while national rate declined

The pandemic struck particularly hard for workers in the hospitality industry, where many employees often rent since it's hard to afford a home on tips and wages.

And while average rental prices have dipped slightly across the nation — down 0.2 percent during the past 12 months — the opposite is true in the Charleston region.

Every submarket in the metro area witnessed a price increase in the 12 months ending in January, according to a new report from California-based Yardi Systems affiliate RentCafe.

Renters in the unincorporated Ladson area saw the largest increase in rates with a 6.5 percent rise in prices to $1,253 a month while Summerville's price jumped 3.4 percent to $1,205 and Charleston's monthly rent climbed 2.7 percent to $1,429.

Mount Pleasant continued to lead the region with the highest rental rate of $1,478, but it saw the smallest jump in prices of just under 1 percent.

For those looking for the best deal in the region, Hanahan's rates were $1,039 in January, up 1.4 percent over the past 12 months. North Charleston offers the next best rate of $1,088 a month, up 1.4 percent.

In Goose Creek, the average rate last month was $1,200, up 1.3 percent.

Nationally, the average rent was $1,392 — less than Charleston and Mount Pleasant.

Peachy investment

A Charleston-based real estate and development firm is branching into the Atlanta apartment market.

Focused on multifamily investments across the Southeast, Middle Street Partners recently broke ground on the $73 million project near Grant Park on the BeltLine’s expanding Southside Trail at 1015 Boulevard SE.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

Middle Street is partnering with Los Angeles-based Pacific Coast Capital Partners to build the 323-unit development by 2023. The first units in the six-story project could be ready by November 2022 on the 3.5-acre site. Both companies have offices in Atlanta.

Apartments will range from studio to two-bedroom units, averaging 729 square feet for all units.

The project will include 5,000 square feet of BeltLine frontage retail and commercial space. An underground parking garage will be the first of its kind on the Southside Trail.

As part of Atlanta's inclusionary zoning policy, 15 percent of the homes will be available at 80 percent of area median income.

"We are big believers in intown Atlanta and the Atlanta BeltLine," said Johnson Bazzel, senior partner at Middle Street Partners and an Atlanta native. "I believe the strength of our region and the strength of our intown neighborhoods will continue to outperform over time."

Homes will feature designer cabinetry and lighting, quartz countertops, stainless steel and gas appliances, island sinks and top-control dishwashers, along with dedicated office spaces designed with new work-from-home policies in mind.

Amenities will include a 24-hour fitness center, courtyard pool, dog park and coworking spaces with direct BeltLine view and access. The project sits two blocks south of Grant Park and its recently completed $38 million renovation. It's also directly north of Boulevard Crossing Park, which is set to expand to 25 acres in the next few years.

"This community illustrates MSP’s commitment to and investment in Atlanta," said Ryan Knapp, founder and managing partner at Middle Street Partners. "This is a pivotal step in our growth as we expand into new markets throughout the Southeast."

Middle Street co-founder Adam Monroe said the company wants to make its mark outside of the Charleston area, where it has several completed developments and another 304 units called Atlantic on Romney that's expected to start construction in April on the upper peninsula.

"With the BeltLine’s continued growth, Atlanta’s projected job market advancements and increased attraction in the retail sector, we are excited for this opportunity to welcome residents to our community," Monroe said.