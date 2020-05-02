Earth Fare to return to West Ashley; Charleston home showings may be skewed down by virus

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

Home showings may be skewed down by virus

Highway message boards no longer shout "Go Home. Stay Home." Retailers are beginning to prop open their doors once again. And factories are calling back workers — at least some of them.

The coronavirus pandemic that locked people in place and shut down the economy is slowly leading government leaders to loosen the stranglehold put in place to contain the deadly virus.

That's also led some people to try to take advantage of low mortgage interest rates and buy a house during the height of the spring homebuying season at a trying time.

During the last full week of April, 352 residential properties went under contract in the CHS Regional MLS, formerly called the Charleston Trident Multiple Listing Service, according to Dave Sansom, the chief financial and operating officer for Carolina One Real Estate Services.

"This is more than the same week in 2006 and down only 13 percent from the same week last year," he said.

He also said showings were down 35 percent compared to the same week last year and have rebounded from a steeper plunge earlier in the spring when schools and businesses shut their doors and people were told to stay home.

Sansom pointed to a few factors that make the home showings figures appear worse than they those reported by the ShowingTime Showing Index, which tracks home showings on a national, state and local level.

Inventory is down nearly 10 percent from the same time last year because some sellers have taken their homes off the market during the health crisis since they don't want strangers traipsing through their house during a pandemic. That's led to fewer properties to show.

Sansom also said "fluff" showings have disappeared. "Fluff" showings result when an individual from out of the area who "might move to Charleston someday" looks at several houses without buying one, he explained. That person is currently not looking, and those showings aren't happening, further depressing the numbers.

Other showings, including some virtual showings, are occurring that are not reported through ShowingTime data, he said.

"We have no way to quantify this, but we know that this is happening," Sansom said.

Home showings across South Carolina plummeted 71 percent on Easter Sunday from the same time last year, hitting a low for the year. But they have bounced back steadily since then, rising nearly 40 percent, an upward trend shown nationwide, too.

By the numbers

2: Number of Earth Fare stores returning to the Charleston area after a group of investors announced they have secured a lease on the former West Ashley location in South Windermere Shopping Center.

1,000: Square footage of Oyster Point Real Estate firm that recently opened in a refurbished building in the South of Broad area.

48: Number of convenience stores bought by Charleston-based Refuel Operating Co. in Mississippi and Arkansas, bringing the firm's holdings to 83 stores.

This week in real estate

+ Evictions halted again: SC extends halt on evictions, foreclosures another two weeks amid coronavirus downturn.

+ Changing hands: A longtime seafood restaurant on Shem Creek will not return after the coronavirus subsides. R.B.'s has been sold for $7 million and will operate under a different name with a new tenant.

+ Loan returned: After an uproar, the Kiawah Island Community Association gave back a $1 million federal loan it received as part of the program intended to help small businesses and nonprofits during the virus outbreak.

+ Not returning: A downtown Charleston restaurant that serves Gullah cuisine will not reopen when the virus goes away, leaving another empty space in the downtown area.

Organic grocer Earth Fare has secured a lease on the former South Windermere Shopping Center site, where it plans to reopen. The supermarket chain, under a group of new investors who plan to have about eight stores initially, announced last month it plans to reopen in Summerville.

