Earth Fare to reopen both stores in Charleston area after securing lease in West Ashley

The Charleston area will soon see the return of both of its former Earth Fare organic supermarkets.

The Asheville, N.C.-based grocer said Thursday it will reopen its West Ashley store site that closed earlier this year when the entire chain went dark after it filed for bankruptcy protection.

"We have confirmed the lease and secured the location of the Earth Fare on 74 Folly Road," said Betsy Bevis, category and corporate marketing manager for the grocer.

Bevis did not provide a time frame for the supermarket to welcome customers again.

Earth Fare shuttered its 50 stores in February after citing “continued challenges” in the retail business and mounting debt load that it could not refinance.

In late March, a group of investors announced they would reopen the store on North Main Street in Summerville, along with about seven others across the Southeast. The store in Columbia is reopening as well.

The Summerville store is expected to reopen this summer.

At its peak, the chain had 55 locations, including six in South Carolina, but slower-than-expected sales at its more recently opened sites helped put it into a credit crunch, according to a statement in March from Randy Talley, one of the co-founders of Earth Fare who is also an investor in its revival.

The reconstituted retailer is more likely to be a slimmed-down chain of about eight locations across the Southeast. Stores will be refocused on the basics: organic and natural items and brands with no artificial ingredients or preservatives, Talley said.

Earth Fare's original Charleston-area location opened in 1997 in South Windermere Shopping Center on Folly Road, not far from a supermarket that larger rival Whole Foods Market opened in 2018.

The company expanded to North Main Street in Summerville in 2015 as the anchor of the newly built Summerville Marketplace Shopping Center. A short-lived Mount Pleasant location was shuttered in 2007 after a three-year run.

Other targeted locations for reopening are in Asheville, Athens, Ga.; Boone, N.C.; and Roanoke, Va.