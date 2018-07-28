If a picture's worth a thousand words, then real estate agents are right on target in seeking high-class photos of homes for sale. The drawback can be the cost of hiring a professional.
The price can be even more onerous for aerial photography. Realtors are appreciative these overhead shots that offer broad, detailed views with range and clarity - if they can afford it.
New technology launched drone photography, slowed for awhile because of Federal Aviation Administration worries over what are known as "unmanned aerial vehicles."
Rules initiated in 2016 opened up the use of drones as long as the operator obtains a remote pilot certificate. Since then, the use of UAVs has taken off, so to speak.
"With drones, you now have the ability to show potential buyers aspects of your home and neighborhood that was once reserved only for the very high-end market," says Audrey Zhang, writing for WeTalkUAV.com. "Aerial photography no longer requires an expensive aircraft, for under $200 a decent drone can be purchased and used with very little instruction," she says.
Zhang spotlight a number of ways that aerial photography in general and drones specifically can assist a real estate associate in marketing properties, including:
- An effective means to showcase larger homes by providing perspective.
- The opportunity to display the entire property including yards, land and acreage.
- A chance to use video moving around the home, offering details on architecture and landscaping.
- An illustrative approach to show the home in its surroundings, such as "on a bluff overlooking a lake." It also show, for instance, if a park or trail is close by or the distance to a golf course.
- The ability to include a script for someone to narrate the drone tour to boost interest and tout special features.
"Aerial photography and video is no longer reserved for luxury property listings. More and more agents are seeing the value of drones," Zhang says.
Drones are now approved for commercial use. That has opened them up to a host of industries, but they're especially appealing to real estate pros.
Make sure your home stands out among the sea of listings as potential buyers sort through properties online. Professional drone photography will help you sell your home faster and for a higher sales price than those without. Present your home in the best possible light to attract those buyers and encourage them to visit and write you an offer.
Costs can vary, depending on the type of drone and the equipment to be transported.
Brian Balduf, chief executive and co-founder of real estate photography company VHT Studios, told Glink that his company uses professional drones that are sturdier than some hobbyist models.
"You need them to be able to carry good camera equipment and also operate in all conditions, whether it's windy or there are power lines or other obstacles," he says.
According to Glink, drone photography may not be the best bet for owner selling their homes on their own. Balduf, she says, notes that "It takes a lot of skill to maneuver a $2,000, 4.4-pound machine with four spinning propeller blades and in the end hiring a pro is safer and more cost-effective."
With all the drone interest, the National Association of Realtors has taken a closer look. "The NAR is well aware of this trend, and we will be working with regulators to make sure that people are responsibly licensed to use drone technology," says Bill Brown, president of the NAR, in Glink's article. "We will also be encouraging our members to use it."