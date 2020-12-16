Drew Barrymore's 'Small Businesses Gift Guide' includes Lowcountry glass wares maker

Actress and newly minted talk show host Drew Barrymore is giving a shout out to a small rural South Carolina company this holiday season.

As part of her "Little Book of Small Businesses Gift Guide," Barrymore handpicked — among others from the 70,000 suggestions she received — an item from a company based in Holly Hill for its colored glass offerings.

Barrymore selected a blush pink cake stand offered by Estelle Colored Glass.

The hand-blown items, which include glasses, are commissioned locally and made by artisans in Poland. They are named after founder Stephanie Summerson Hall's grandmother, who loved antiques.

The cake stand Barrymore selected sells for $225, and several upscale merchants in Charleston carry Estelle products.

Driving in

Two new automotive parts stores are on the way to the Charleston area, while a new car repair business is now open on Johns Island.

In Goose Creek, a former fast-food restaurant site will become an O'Reilly Auto Parts store. The Missouri-based retailer plans to build a 7,735-square-foot store where chicken-chain KFC once operated at 1440 Redbank Road. O'Reilly bought the site in 2019 for $500,000, according to Berkeley County land records.

The property near South Cranford Road sits between Hardee's fast-foot restaurant and Days Inn near the intersection of North Rhett Avenue.

It will be the 11th location for the auto parts retailer in the Charleston region.

In West Ashley, NAPA Auto Supply and Equipment recently leased 7,720 square feet in the Piggly Wiggly-anchored Quadrangle Shopping Center at 630 Skylark Drive, according to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young. The leased space includes the former site of Play It Again Sports, which consolidated its retail operations in Mount Pleasant in late 2019.

It's the ninth location for the auto parts retailer in the Charleston area.

On Johns Island, a new auto repair shop is ready to serve customers.

Swifts Garage opened Monday at 3611 Mary Ann Point Road off Main Road in the former Davis Garage site.

It offers preventive maintenance, diagnostic services and a full range of auto services, including tires, tune-ups, batteries and brakes.

"When we say we do all things automotive, we mean it," founder Andrew Swift said. "I wanted to create the only place you would ever need to take your vehicle for any repairs needed with comprehensive expertise and excellent service at a fair price right here in my hometown. That’s exactly what Swifts Garage will be."

By 2021, the Johns Island garage will expand its capabilities to include used car sales and classic car restoration.

The new business, owned by Mary Helen Swift, is open 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays.

Pet project

A new cat boarding facility is now open in Mount Pleasant. Comfy Kitty can be found at 1492 Highway 17. It's open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.