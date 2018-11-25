The proposed demolition of a historically African American downtown Charleston house of worship is headed back to the city's Board of Architectural Review on Thursday for consideration.
The owners of Macedonia AME Church want to tear down the structure, built around 1965, at 48 Alexander St.
The church's congregation is moving to a new facility being built on Savage Road in West Ashley, and its leaders want to sell the downtown property to help pay for the new site.
The 3,485-square-foot church building is surrounded by city-owned and privately owned property and has no dedicated parking area. It sits across from a city garage that serves the Gaillard Performing Arts Center and city and county school district offices.
In September, the BAR deferred action after several church members said they were not informed of the decision to raze the place of worship.
Macedonia would not be the first church building to be demolished on the peninsula.
Plymouth United Church of Christ on Spring Street was torn down in 2015 to make way for a 28-unit residential development.
Other congregations that have decided to worship elsewhere include Shiloh AME on Smith Street, Mount Carmel AME on Rutledge and the old Zion-Olivet Presbyterian Church at the end of Cannon Street.
Other demo requests
On the BAR agenda for large projects, which meets Wednesday, a request will be considered to demolish part of the AAA Downtown Storage facility at 48 Line St.
The one-story structure next to an abandoned rail line was added after 1973 and is not part of the historic former railroad shed next to an old brick smokestack.
The property is owned by an arm of Columbus, Ohio-based Lifestyle Communities, a developer and property manager that is proposing to build a mid-rise apartment development on the tract and other parcels around the storage business.
Another request is being made to tear down a cell phone tower and associated structures at 52 Line St. The property is owned by Norfolk Southern Railway.
The board also will consider a request to erect three mixed-use buildings at 144-146 Cannon St. on vacant parcels near the Medical University of South Carolina. The property owner is GMS Cannon LLC, a firm registered to Chris Phillips, owner of Associated Developers in Charleston.
Construction ahead
A Charleston construction firm has been selected for another out-of-state project. Frampton Construction LLC will do expansion work for Old Dominion Freight Line at its Chesapeake, Va., and Richmond, Va., service centers. Frampton most recently broke ground on Adams Outdoor Advertising's new office in Charlotte.