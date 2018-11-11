A pre-Civil War commercial structure in downtown Charleston recently sold for nearly 10 times what the owners paid 20 years ago.
The owners of Allure Salon sold the 5,686-square-foot building at 415 King St. for $4.92 million. They paid $500,000 in 1998, according to Charleston County property records. The structure was built in 1856 and for the past 20 years has been operated as Allure Salon.
The buyers are affiliates of real estate investment firm Ferncroft Capital of Charlotte, which also owns Andell Inn on Kiawah Island, a medical office building at 163 Rutledge Ave. in downtown Charleston, and the Harris Teeter-anchored Sawmill Village and Belk-anchored North Main Market, both in Summerville.
Allure Salon will remain as a tenant on the first floor while the two luxury apartments on the second floor will continue to be available for short-term rental use and managed by the new owner, according to real estate firms Carolina One Commercial Real Estate and PrimeSouth Group.
New blossom
A former downtown Charleston gas station converted to retail use will now be home to environmentalists.
The Coastal Conservation League recently leased 5,800 square feet at 131 Spring St. in downtown Charleston in most of the space vacated by Tiger Lily when the florist shop moved its main site to James Island earlier this year, according to commercial real estate firms Avison Young and NAI Charleston.
The environmental group will move its longtime headquarters from 328 East Bay St. by March.
The group will use all but 1,000 square feet in the Tiger Lily space, which the florist retained for a downtown retail presence.
"We’ve outgrown the wonderful space at 328 East Bay — a home that we’ve loved and has served us well for many years, but we’re bursting at the seams," said Laura Cantral, executive director of the Coastal Conservation League.
She said the new site generates a sense of community and will serve as a gathering place for the conservation-minded.
Operating for more than 30 years, the environmental group has five locations throughout the state. The organization’s mission is to protect and improve South Carolina’s threatened resources, including clean water, unpolluted air, local agriculture, efficient transportation and sustainable energy.
Cropping up
A 1,000-home community rising on 2,000 acres on Johns Island is setting aside part of the property to grow crops.
Kiawah River, being developed across from upscale Kiawah Island by Charleston-based developer The Beach Co. and venture capital firm McNair Interests of Houston, is partnering with Lowcountry Local First to help cultivate a 100-acre farm and promote stewardship of the land.
Fifty percent of the overall tract will remain as open space for wildlife and natural habitats while the acreage set aside for farming is meant to support local independent businesses and farmers.
“Partnering with Lowcountry Local First will help us promote a farm-to-table lifestyle where our residents can enjoy being outside and active while also giving back to their local sea islands community,” said Carter Redd, executive director of Kiawah River.
Jamee Haley, executive director with LLF, will serve as the farm and local advocacy consultant for the community and assist in Kiawah River’s future farming endeavors.
“Kiawah River can be a place where residents have a new appreciation for where their food comes from and for those who grow it," Haley said. "It can be a place for learning what each season has to offer, how to care for the soil and the joy and simplicity of cooking with ingredients harvested just steps away from their front door.”