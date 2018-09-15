These Berkeley County properties border the waterfront, overlook marsh, stand a a few miles from Tanger Outlet and Park Circle — and are priced less than $150 a square foot at $319,900 to $339,900.
Known as Dominion Village Townhomes, the upscale development enters its fourth construction phase. It's located in "trendy" Hanahan, showing off living and dining room combinations, 9 foot ceilings, granite kitchen counters and second floor balconies, according to marketing agency Carolina One New Homes.
"Located on a picturesque marsh, accented with lush marsh grass and beautiful wildflowers, you’ll experience unspoiled views and deep-water boat access to both historic Goose Creek and the Cooper River," the sales company says. "Dominion Village is truly reminiscent of a seaside community with a quaint Lowcountry feel," the promotional group says.
The upscale townhomes designed by Village Creek Development are 2,000-square-foot up-and-down residences "facing a freshwater pond view," according to Carolina One New Homes. Watery attractions consist of a covered pier, boat ramp, fishing ponds, walking trails, kayaking and crabbing. Owners also can dock boats on the community's more than 200 feet of free boat-dock space.
According to Carolina One New Homes, the townhome opens to a 700 square foot ground level garage, "large enough to accommodate two cars, a boat and the option of an elevator or workshop." A landscaped stone patio offers a place to relax or enjoy outdoor cookouts.
The main "first" floor reveals a spacious living-dining room combo, hardwood floors, 7 inch baseboards and "exceptionally wide" crown molding, Carolina One New Homes notes. The well-appointed kitchen shows off General Electric stainless steel appliances, a gas range option and tank-less water heater. A half-bath also graces the main floor.
Upstairs on the carpeted second level are three bedrooms and two full baths. Finishing touches include smooth 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. The master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet, ceramic tile baths and a balcony with broad window views, the new homes group says.
The third floor displays "a spacious bonus room, with plentiful attic storage, that could easily be converted to an additional bedroom, office or media room," Carolina One New Homes says. Finished townhomes from phase four will be ready in the next couple of months. Open house tours can be set up by appointment.
According to the marketers, Hanahan boasts "excellent schools and active youth and adult recreational programs." Value-priced chain stores, laid-back restaurants and local boutique retailers are nearby. Minutes away are large employers Boeing, SPAWAR and the Naval Weapons Station as well as entertainment and business sites at the North Charleston Convention and Performing Arts centers.
Founded 23 years ago, Carolina One New Homes represents more than 30 new homes communities throughout the Lowcountry.