A year ago this month, shoppers snatched up the last remaining items in a Dollar Tree discount outlet in Mount Pleasant as the retailer was forced to move to make way for a Total Wine beverage store.

The plan was for the dollar shop to go to a former drugstore site in Sea Island Shopping Center at Ben Sawyer and Chuck Dawley boulevards in February.

But that didn't happen.

It appears grocery store Harris Teeter has a clause in its contract that prevents another store that also sells food items from opening next door, according to Batson Hewitt, who owns Sea Island Shopping Center.

The former Dollar Tree in Wando Crossing Shopping Center didn't provide a lot of food items, but apparently it carried enough for the North Carolina-based supermarket chain to block the deal.

"They struggled with it," Hewitt said of Harris Teeter.

A spokeswoman for the supermarket said the company does not disclose lease details, but she said it is not uncommon for anchor tenants to have exclusivity clauses in their real estate agreements.

Hewitt said he believes Dollar Tree wants to be in Mount Pleasant, but it is having a difficult time finding 10,000 square feet in a desirable location. The retailer also is probably considering the higher cost of putting a new store in Mount Pleasant with its newly implemented higher impact fees.

A spokesperson for Virginia-based Dollar Tree did not respond for comment, but based on the number of calls The Post and Courier has received from residents of East Cooper and the Isle of Palms over the past 12 months, the demand is there.

"We want our Dollar Tree back," said Mary Mapp of Mount Pleasant. "I enjoyed going to that store."

Others in East Cooper have wondered what's going on as well, including longtime resident Shelley Howe and interested shopper Mike Hutchinson.

Both wondered if it was tied up in town permitting, but Mount Pleasant planning director Jeff Ulma said no plans have been submitted for a new location.

The closest store to Mount Pleasant and the East Cooper islands is across the Wando River at 2500 Clements Ferry Road north of Daniel Island in Berkeley County.

The new Total Wine store is expected to open by the spring in Wando Crossing. The Bethesda, Md.-based alcoholic beverage retailer offers another Charleston-area shop in West Ashley.

Dollar Tree operates 13 other stores throughout the Charleston region.

Dollar Tree also owns discount store Family Dollar on the Charleston peninsula that closed in October for "maintenance issues," according to company spokeswoman Kayleigh Painter.

"We are working with contractors and plan to reopen once the issues are resolved," she said in early November.

The store had not reopened as of Tuesday. Dec. 24