top story
Summerville News

Development begins on first of 2,500 new homes in Nexton's Midtown near Summerville

New apartments in works for I-26 at Jedburg Road

New home in Nexton
Nexton will soon begin work on 2,500 new house in its new Midtown community between Nexton Parkway and U.S. Highway 176. Here, a home was under construction in another part of Nexton, where 7,000 residences will eventually be built near Summerville. File/Warren L. Wise/Staff

SUMMERVILLE — One of the Charleston region's megadevelopments is moving into its next phase where 2,500 new homes will be built.

Nexton, on the edge of Summerville in Berkeley County, is now offering presales for the first homes that will be available early next year in the 1,000-acre Midtown part of the 5,000-acre development.

The new community in Nexton, which is between Interstate 26 and U.S. Highway 176, will feature single-family homes, townhomes and apartments as well as retail shops and restaurants.

Nexton Midtown

The next phase of the 5,000-acre Nexton megadevelopment in Berkeley County will be Midtown, shown here on the eastern side of the map near U.S. Highway 176. Midtown will have about 2,500 homes at full buildout while Nexton will have 7,000 residences altogether. Provided/Nexton
Nexton Midtown closeup

Midtown is the next phase of development now ready to begin selling homes in the 5,000-acre Nexton community in Berkeley County. At full buildout, Midtown will have about 2,500 houses, part of the 7,000 planned overall for the megadevelopment near Summerville. Provided/Nexton

With model homes now open, single-family homes will range from about 1,000 square feet to more than 3,500 square feet. The width of lots will vary from 30 to 70 feet.

Midtown will be divided into five districts with higher-density residences and commercial options in the urban core and single-family homes along the perimeter. 

The "Blueway District" will be the initial phase at Midtown. Named for its many waterways that are part of Nexton’s stormwater management plan, the district will include about 700 homes as well as a wellness center, a pool, parks, meeting spaces and racquetball courts.

"Midtown is the next chapter in the evolution of Nexton," said Brent Gibadlo, vice president and general manager of Nexton. 

Midtown's homes, shops and amenities will build off of historic Charleston-inspired design elements, incorporating oversized porches, coastal shutters, gas lanterns and brick elements. Each new district will offer distinctive characteristics, such as fountains or gardens, and all will include parks, green spaces and a connected nature and bike trail system.

Homebuilders at Nexton include New Leaf Builders, Saussy Burbank, David Weekley Homes, Ashton Woods, Pulte Homes and Homes by Dickerson.

About 1,253 homes have been sold in Nexton as of late September. At full buildout, it will have 7,000 residences. 

Westward push

A new multifamily project near Jedburg Road is in the works as development continues to push west on Interstate 26 past Summerville.

Fred W. St. Laurent Jr. with AgentOwned Realty of Charleston and John Popelka with JSP Realty of Mount Pleasant, through their business partnership JPFS LLC, recently applied for permits from state environmental regulators to develop nearly 16 acres off of Drop Off Drive near Jedburg Road and Interstate 26.

The application calls for no impacts to wetlands, but the property abuts a small creek called Dawson Branch. The site also is next to Charleston Logistics Center, a new industrial park.

After working through the entitlement process, St. Laurent said he and Popelka plan to sell the property to an undisclosed regional builder which plans to put about 180 apartment units on the site.

The two bought the land in 2018 for $1.45 million with the intent for it to be used as flex space near the big-box warehouses and distribution centers that have sprung up along I-26. But St. Laurent said he pivoted after learning of the need for attainable housing for the workers in those buildings.

"It won't be low-income, but they are trying to make it as affordable as they can," he said of the prospective builder.

Reach Warren L. Wise at 843-937-5524. Follow him on Twitter @warrenlancewise.

