Developer to give update on plans for undeveloped Laurel Island on Charleston peninsula

A large tract of undeveloped land over a former trash dump on the Charleston peninsula is once again being eyed for a future use, but development of Laurel Island is still years away.

The owners of Laurel Island between Morrison Drive and the Cooper River will ask the City of Charleston Planning Commission Wednesday to rezone 196 acres that make up the tract, which really isn't an island, along with some adjoining property.

The land is currently zoned for uses that include general business, heavy industry and diverse residential, but the owners, Lubert-Adler of Philadelphia, as well as Charleston County would like to see the land use changed to allow a planned-unit development.

The county is involved because it owns a piece of land that could serve as an entry point to the tract, which will require a two-lane bridge over Morrison Drive and a railroad track for access onto Cool Blow Street and then Meeting Street.

The appearance before the Planning Commission is mostly informative to bring the group up to speed on the latest developments, according to consultant Robert Clement, president and CEO of CC&T Real Estate Services and president of Clement Development LLC.

Dirt won't be moved for at least 12 to 24 months and building construction is still four or five years off, but Clement, who has been involved in the tract for the better part of a decade, said plans now call for a mix of uses including workforce housing, apartments, office space, entertainment facilities, some retail and perhaps some hotels.

"The initial focus will be on workforce, affordable housing," he said.

It will still be a while before anything happens with the property because Clement says approval is needed for a planned unit development and then infrastructure for water, sewer, flooding and other concerns must be built. The Board of Architectural Review also must sign off on proposed structures, a process that can take up to several years.

"Nothing is imminent," Clement said.

Initial access will be at ground level on Romney Street across the railroad tracks while the bridge is expected to come much later. Another ground-level or elevated entrance, to be added later, will be on Brigade Street near the new Foundry Point and Merchant apartment developments.

The Laurel Island parcel, with garbage 19 feet deep below its grassy surface and once used as a dredge spoil site, is no stranger to interested developers. Three times over the past 12 years grandiose plans have been put forth only to never materialize.

In 2008, a grand plan was rolled out, dubbed “Promenade” by Charleston-area developer Bobby Ginn. His company proposed 1,500 hotel, condo and townhouse units; a large amphitheater; stores; offices; and boat slips along Town Creek.

The Great Recession came along that same year and killed the idea.

Clement then pitched a plan to use the site as a rail yard for the new North Charleston port. That plan also went nowhere.

Then came Lorelei, a proposed $1 billion development of Laurel Island in 2016. It was scuttled after developers disagreed with the city over the size of a bridge leading to the property. The developers wanted four lanes. The city wanted two, so the developers walked away.