Developer buys 14 oceanfront acres on Kiawah Island for new luxury condominiums

A Denver-based real estate developer plans to build a new oceanfront, luxury condominium community on Kiawah Island.

East West Partners recently bought nearly 14 acres in the gated community and plans to develop the property in 2021 in collaboration with Kiawah Partners, the master developer of the 10,000-acre barrier island. Terms were not disclosed.

The project is the first opportunity for new whole ownership beachfront condominiums on Kiawah Island in more than 30 years, according to Chris Randolph, partner at Kiawah Partners.

The number of units was not immediately available, but the development will include a private beach club for community residents and members of the Kiawah Island Club.

"East West Partners has deep roots in the Charleston region, and we believe this will continue our longstanding tradition of building terrific communities in world-class destinations,” said Miller Harper, East West Partners’ managing partner in Charleston.

He called the site "a stunning stretch of oceanfront property."

Randolph said the two companies maintain similar principles, making for an ideal partnership.

"We share the same core values of practicing environmental stewardship, establishing sense of community and delivering the highest-quality experience possible,” Randolph said.

East West Partners is no stranger to the Charleston area.

It is behind the development of 71 Wentworth in the downtown area and The Waterfront on Daniel Island.

Its completed projects in Charleston One Vendue Range and City Gallery, Gadsdenboro Park’s The Gadsden, and in Mount Pleasant, Tides IV, at the base of the Ravenel Bridge.