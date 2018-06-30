A plush gathering place with pools and pavilions in Del Webb Charleston at Nexton looks to be a popular spot for the neighborhood's active baby boomers seeking recreational and entertainment sites.
The 25,000-square-foot amenity center known as The Resort broke ground recently and is expected to open by spring 2019. At the same time, the first residents moved into the age 55-plus community in April.
Attractions will include an indoor recreation center featuring heated pool and spa, top-notch fitness center and exercise studio for yoga, aerobics and T’ai Chi. There also will be spaces for crafting, cooking and other features. An outdoor area features a lap pool, bocce, pickleball and tennis courts, developers say.
According to Del Webb Charleston at Nexton marketers, age 55 plus residents "will enjoy a staycation in their own backyard."
Backers describe The Resort as "the grand-scale heart and soul of Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, where neighbors will plan their days and evenings around fitness and social activities geared toward active baby boomers."
The neighborhood intends to roll out 10 single-family home designs sized from two-to-five bedrooms and two-to-four baths. Homes extend from 1,200-to-3,800 square feet and are priced in the mid $200,000s to middle $300,000s.
Del Webb Charleston at Nexton will count just more than 1,000 homes when built out. Located within the 4,500-acre Nexton community, Del Webb Charleston stands five miles from downtown Summerville and about 25 miles northwest of peninsula Charleston. The newly-opened Nexton Parkway interchange off I-26 puts the community closer to shopping and recreational conveniences as well as a major airport and beaches.
"We’re seeing a high level of interest in this community and sales have been extremely brisk," says Ann Taylor, the development's general sales manager. Homeowners attracted to Del Webb Charleston at Nexton stem from many places, with the first residents moving in from the Lowcountry, other Southern states and the West.
"Our active adult residents are a social bunch and already are fully engaged in neighborhood activities even before The Resort becomes their staycation spot," Taylor says, noting that Wine Wednesday and Sweet Tea Saturday are regular events planned by the community's full time lifestyle director.
Del Webb, a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc., describes itself as a pioneer in active adult communities and America's leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring adults in the 50s and up by age.
Visit www.delwebb.com/nexton.