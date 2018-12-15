A Houston-based builder with extended roots in the Charleston area set up its first home for public viewing in Nexton's Brighton Park Village community.
The two-story Jenkins model stands at more than 2,600 square feet, comprising four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a half bath and a study, according to David Weekley Homes. There's also an open-concept kitchen, dining area and two-car garage.
Prices start from the $325,000s in Nexton, which bills itself as South Carolina's first GigFi master-planned community.
The fully furnished David Weekley model home is open daily for tours.
Nexton - Brighton Park Village homeowners can access resident-only amenities such as The Swim Club, which includes a pool, pavilion and splash pads, according to the builder. The community also features dozens of parks, green space, trails and the Brown Family Park amphitheater.
Founded in 42 years ago, David Weekley Homes builds homes in 21 cities across the U.S. The company has closed more than 90,000 homes since inception in 1976.
Call 843-654-5575 or visit www.davidweekleyhomes.com.