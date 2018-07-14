David Weekley Homes employees hammered together accessories for underprivileged residents in the Lowcountry as part of month-long projects countrywide.
The builder teamed up with 18 charitable organizations across the nation through its CARE Build Month efforts. In the Charleston area, the company's partnership benefited Operation Home — a nonprofit providing "critical home repair" and related services for people in need. Team members, estimated at around 16 locally, took a day to build two ramps for families with medical needs "who lack the financial resources," the company says.
Leah Donaldson, community operations manager for Operation Home, noted how grateful the group is for the David Weekley teams to build ramps for disabled neighbors. "Thanks to these great volunteers, two families now live in safe and accessible homes. They are no longer trapped in their homes, relying on others to help them get in and out and always fearful of fire and other emergency situations," she says. "The David Weekley volunteers also showed the clients that they are part of a community who cares about them and their safety."
According to David Weekley Homes, the project improved the lives of seven people who use ramps for two homes. The project also included $3,000 in donated materials and tools.
"It was so gratifying to see what a tremendous impact we could make on a family’s lives in such a short amount of time," says Doug Blanton, design city manager and CARE volunteer for David Weekley Homes.
The project for Operation Home revolves around CARE, a charitable and volunteer program from David Weekley Homes that brings together the builder's team members, homeowners, home buyers and community partners to team with nonprofits to make positive impacts in the communities in which it builds. The program's purpose of Building Dreams, Enhancing Lives involves company employees volunteering many hours to community organizations, as well as the David Weekley Family Foundation donating more than $100 million to charitable groups and organizations in the U.S. and globally in the past 20 years.
Formed in 1976, the Houston-based company builds homes in 21 cities across the country. David Weekley Homes has closed sales on more than 90,000 houses in 41 years. Visit www.davidweekleyhomes.com.