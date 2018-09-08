Luxury home seekers look for stand-out attractions such as waterfront views and docks on tributaries, on-site treats including swimming pools and upgraded kitchens and specialized perks such as outdoor fireplaces and bonus rooms with popcorn makers and coffee bars.
All the same, upper crust house hunters typically figure they will have to spend money on improvements or restyles, particularly if the properties have some age.
But a 18-year-old creek side house in upper Mount Pleasant runs counter to the accepted line, as the owners designed the property with loads of amenities and upgrade over the years, notably between 2008 and 2014.
The 4,600-square-foot home in gated Dunes West, located at 2364 Darts Cove Way, is on the market for $1.7 million. "It's just a spectacular house," says Franne Schwarb, Realtor with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and listing agent. "It is an immaculate, well kept home, nothing to do but move in and enjoy," she says.
Dating to 2000, the house sits on a full acre with front and rear lawns, showcases a second-tier balcony overlooking Wagner Creek and contains well-appointed extras such as a swimming pool, outdoor fireplace and pool house as well as deep-water dock. The property counts five bedrooms, four full baths and a powder room. There's an expansive screened-in porch with intricate tile floors. A sound system envelops the porch and adjacent family room, which sports a gas fireplace.
A second floor balcony overlooks the first floor, offering views of the beamed ceiling.
The house, Schwarb says, "has a lot of hardwood, solid oak."
Topping off the home's interior features is a third-floor bonus room with broad views and many possible uses, including mother-in-law suite to recreation center. "It's more of an anything room," she says.
The owners, Karen and Bruce Thompson, took steps to keep the house up to date over the past decade and a half. For instance, something as innocuous — but practical — as electrical plugs wereinstalled in drawers just this year. The couple redid the eat-in kitchen, which boasts a center island, pantry and stainless appliances including two dishwashers. The master suite boasts a soaking tub in the bathroom. "This is all brand new," Karen Thompson says.
"We added all the (upgraded) cabinetry," she says, and even fit in a pull out ironing board.
Other perks range from aesthetic to opulent, including:
- 9-foot-plus ceilings, some with tray designs.
- Formal dining room with elegant Schonbek chandelier.
- Two-car garage.
- Wall-to-wall carpet in the bedrooms.
- Tankless water heaters.
- Laundry.
- First floor office.
In the 2364 Darts Cove Way listing write-up, Schwarb showcases the property's idyllic surroundings and interior niceties.
"This Lowcountry-style home on lushly-landscaped lot, beautifully situated along the banks of Wagner Creek with private dock, offers the finest in quality and craftmanship," she says.
Around the house are special outdoor lights, a patio, lawn irrigation and a well to water grass and shrubs.
Schwarb highlights the property's livability. "Whether stepping onto the full front porch or relaxing by the brick outdoor fireplace or in-ground salt water pool with spa, you will know you are in a special place," she says.
It's also a versatile house, she notes.
The room over the garage, tailored with custom cabinets, can be used as an extra office, play or craft room. Meanwhile, the third floor "has the perfect mother-in-law, media, or guest suite," she says. Features include a mini kitchen boasting cabinets, microwave, small refrigerator and ice maker; walk-in closet; and full bath with tiled shower.
Located in resort-like Dunes West, the residence has access to a community clubhouse, golf course, exercise area, tennis courts, play park and walking and jogging trails.
The Realtor sees a variety of possible buyer groups for 2364 Darts Cove Way. "This would be perfect for a young family. But there are always empty nesters who want a place for grand kids," she says.
