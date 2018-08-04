Apparently, the fowl-looking novelty crossed a road but not so much to get to the other side. Instead, it was to be a prop to show the virtues of buying a new home.
Dozens of people in the Charleston area received a rubber chicken and were encouraged to pose the bird for photos. It was part of an innovative marketing campaign by local real estate agents Terry and Tim Haas of Century 21, according to the agency.
In June, the pair launched the #ineedanewcoop campaign featuring a rubber chicken named Cooper. They stuffed the rubber chicken in a box marked "fragile," to be delivered to more than 250 past, current and potential clients. As the realty's pun goes, Cooper was way too crowded in his current "coop" — much the same way families find themselves in need of a bigger house to accommodate growing children, pets and more.
The rubber chicken recipients got an invitation to photograph Cooper "out and about" and to share the pictures on social media with the hashtag #ineedanewcoop. They earned a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card.
"We wanted to do something that would really get people's attention — and it's worked," Terry Haas says.
"I’ve received text messages and phone calls from clients who just loved this promotion," she says. "It was such a fun way for us to reconnect with our clients while also reminding people that summer is a great time to look for a house that provides your family with some more breathing room before the busyness of a new school year."
Cooper, by the way, showed up on airplanes, at baseball games and hanging out by the pool, according to shared photos. To see them, follow the Haas' on Facebook and Instagram @TerryHaasCentury21. For more information, call 843-566-2606.