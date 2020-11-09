D.R. Horton plans new housing development on Cainhoy peninsula in Charleston

A new housing development is in the works near the Gildan distribution center off Clements Ferry Road in Berkeley County, adding more growth to the rapidly changing Cainhoy peninsula.

Homebuilder D.R. Horton recently filed plans with South Carolina environmental regulators to build 134 homes on 46 acres off Jack Primus Road behind the apparel distributor.

The Arlington, Texas-based company is seeking permits for water, stormwater and wastewater for part of what's called the Mikasa Tract. About one acre on the site includes wetlands.

Plans show the property being developed in two phases with about 40 homes in the initial stage near Jack Primus Road and the rest following in a second phase farther to the southwest.

D.R. Horton did not immediately respond for comment on its timetable for construction or projected home sizes and prices for the development.

The wooded tract is in the city of Charleston and just south of Green Family Road, which leads to several houses not in city limits.

A bald eagle nest is located nearby, but the development includes two ponds that would site between a planned road and the nest, according to the site plans.

The proposed new development is south of the massive Cainhoy Plantation tract that straddles Clements Ferry Road and extends from the Cooper to the Wando rivers. About 9,000 residences are planned in Cainhoy.

Other housing developments have already sprung up along Clements Ferry Road to S.C. Highway 41. The southern part of Clements Ferry, south of Jack Primus Road, has already been widened to four lanes to accommodate growth in the area. Plans are underway to widen the northern part of the road in the near future.

Charleston annexed much of the property on the Cainhoy peninsula in the early 1990s when the city also annexed what was then undeveloped Daniel Island just before Interstate 526 was completed.

D.R. Horton is the nation's largest homebuilder. Last year it closed on nearly 58,500 homes with sales totaling nearly $17.4 billion, or about $297,000 per home.