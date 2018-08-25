A Charleston area realty passed along $23,000 to local charities and selected five more nonprofits for the current quarter.
Crescent Homes earmarks funds through its GIVE philanthropy program started up last year. All told, the effort has gifted more than $112,250 to local organizations.
Ted Terry, founder and chief executive of Crescent Homes, conceived the program. GIVE "aims to give back to the community by donating $250 for every home sale," the company says.
Five new nonprofits are chosen each quarter, and home buyers are able to choose which group will receive a donation in their honor, according to Crescent Homes.
"The goal of GIVE is twofold: in addition to supporting our local community financially, we aim to spread awareness to a wide variety of nonprofits," Terry says. "By facilitating relationships between local organizations, our home buyers, and the general public, GIVE encourages involvement and recognition. Our hope is that these relationships continue on long after each home sale," he says.
In the April to June quarter, Crescent Homes donated varying amounts to Charleston area charities including $4,000 apiece to Charleston County’s First Steps, Charleston Parks Conservancy and Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach; $5,000 to Summerville Royal Family Kids Camp; and $6,000 to the Charleston chapter of Heroes on the Water.
"In addition to supporting those well-known Charleston nonprofits making memorable progress in the Lowcountry, we work to discover and support new and smaller groups as well, bringing awareness to their cause and helping to share their mission," Terry says.
Crescent Homes also named recipients of donations for July through September, including:
- Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding. The Johns Island group works with more than 100 volunteers to boost the confidence and strength of children and adults with disabilities as well as wounded veterans through horseback riding as therapy.
- Charleston Moves. Known for Wonders Way, the bike and pedestrian path along the Arthur Ravenel Bridge, the group advocates for "safe and easy biking and walking outlets" in greater Charleston.
- Fields to Families. The organization distributes fresh produce to families in need by working with local farms, farmers markets and running a vegetable garden in Moncks Corner.
- The Gavalas Kolanko Foundation. It provides scholarships and financial aid to college students with disabilities. The foundation's fundraising includes the James Island Connector Run.
- We are Family, an organization that supports lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and straight-ally youth. It offers a safe space through weekly support groups, advocacy and leadership opportunities.
"The local Charleston community has continually supported us as we've grown over the past decade, and we feel fortunate to now be in a position to return this support," Terry says.
Crescent Homes describes itself as Charleston's largest private home builder. Formed by fifth-generation home builder Terry, the company offers "a vision and passion" for designs and neighborhoods that will evoke the charm of the Lowcountry.
For more information, call 843-466-5000 or visit www.crescenthomes.net.