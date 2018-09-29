The homestead of a former South Carolina governor and his wife will be the site of Edwards Place, a small upscale community in one of the more scenic hamlets east of the Cooper.
Backers are billing the enclave as "a picturesque 3.41-acre property in the heart of the Old Village in Mount Pleasant." The neighborhood sits on land previously owned by former South Carolina Governor James B. Edwards and his wife, Ann, that Edwards' father purchased in 1938.
"The property will become the site of 10 charming custom homes in one of the most desirable locations in the entire Lowcountry," according to Carolina One Real Estate, which is involved in property sales and marketing. Houses, nestled among century-old live oaks, will start at 2,400 square feet, the agency says.
Edwards Place has been designed to capture the history, beauty and charm of life in the Lowcountry, according to Carolina One. It's located at the intersection of McCants Drive and Jackson Street as one of the largest largest remaining undeveloped residential sites in the Old Village.
The neighborhood is within blocks of historic Alhambra Hall and park as well as Charleston Harbor with eye-catching views of Fort Sumter. A bike ride away are the Pitt Street Pier and Park, Old Village shops and dining and Shem Creek Pier, the real estate firm notes. Beach side Sullivan's Island stands about five minutes away by car.
Enhancing the existing landscape's natural features are "elegant green spaces and quaint walking paths" added to the site, Carolina One notes. Common areas will be maintained, allowing for a maintenance-free lifestyle, the agency says. Developers designed the property "to please buyers who appreciate the simple joy of quality home ownership without all the fuss and bother," Carolina One points out.
Local custom-style craftsman Structures Building Company will be the preferred builder.
Currently in the final planning stage, Edwards Place is creating an interest list. Go to www.edwardsplacehomes.com or reach Carolina One agent Rob Benware at robert.benware@carolinaone.com or 843-714-9902.
