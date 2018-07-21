To get a feel of the vast differences in one of Deborah Meuli's favorite places for showing homes, consider she's listing an upscale neighborhood's .29 acre home site for $249,500, barely less than starter prices for newly-raised houses a few miles away.
"Johns Island is unique," she says. "Old history mixed with the new. Fabulous restaurants. There's two different ways on and off the island, (a third direction) if they finish I-526," says Meuli, agent with Life Tree Real Estate who includes Johns Island as one of her key markets and currently touts a cul-de-sac lot in Grimball Gates off Chisolm Road. "It's like you get a small community within a large city."
Geographically a top five East Coast barrier locale, Johns Island spent generations as a low density produce-growing belt until landowners in the past few decades sold farms to developers. Even now, many of the properties on the way south to Kiawah and Seabrook islands are dotted either with existing smaller homes or with waterside estates down long dirt roads. Yet recent growth spurts particularly on the northern and eastern edges flanking River, Main and Bohicket roads and Maybank Highway resulted in dozens of small and moderate-sized neighborhoods springing up within the oak stands, driving the island's population to 21,000-plus.
Johns Island counts the highest rate of new residential construction locally at 46.7 percent of its 756 sales in 2017, based on Charleston Trident Association of Realtors' yearly housing market report. The island also saw the most sizable climb in new listings from the year before at 37.4 percent and in pending sales, up 39 percent. Johns Island placed sixth highest in single-family home share at 86.8 percent, a sign that its condo and townhome development trails most of the Lowcountry.
Pricewise, Johns Island has shown a moderate upward tick as of late. The island's median price last year was $291,263, up 5.9 percent from 2016 (a slightly higher rate increase than the Charleston area as a whole). The relatively modest price rise has kept the region, which in places is 15 minutes or less from downtown Charleston, popular with buyers.
"Over the last few years, there's been a tremendous amount of new home building out there," says Joe Hutchens, Realtor with Carolina One Real Estate. "If you are looking for a plentiful market with a lot of natural beauty, you can get more for your money," he says.
Hutchens for instance lists an established 1,881-square-foot home with eight-and-a-half acres of land on Humbert Road, which runs between Main and Chisolm roads, for $525,000. The four bedroom, two bath residence built in 1964 includes a new roof; updated heating, ventilation and air conditioning system; hardwood floors; and upper end kitchen.
"This particular home is in magnificent shape," he says.
Similarly, Meuli promotes the home site in Grimball Gates for its uncommon potential in a top-notch village. She says the lot is in a "great location" in the gated neighborhood, which has access to the nearby Limehouse boat landing. "You can drive a golf car to it."
What attracts house hunters to Johns Island, she says, is "you've got a little bit of everything." Consider that more than 15,000-square-foot Fenwick Hall Plantation, dating to 1730, is on the market for close to $9 million. At the same time, "You can even find some (new homes) in the $200,000s," she says, such as at Lennar's new St. John's Lake community. Homes are priced from $246,990 to $331,990, according to the neighborhood's website.
Value-wise, Johns Island is "holding its own," Meuli says.
Johns Island at a glance
Location: Charleston County
Number of homes: 6,000
Square footage: 701-15,672
Look & feel: Johns Island has evolved over the years from a rural agricultural sector known for its tasty tomatoes to a gradually expanding village just beyond the suburbs — while still maintaining a number of the old produce farms. As many families and retirees look to live in quiet enclaves, they've landed on Johns Island. It's closer-in and less expensive than the Kiawah and Seabrook island resorts while linked by roadways to West Ashley and James Island. Much of the island's growth is confined to the northern ridge between River and Main roads, with a host of newer start-up communities, upscale digs and new apartment home enclaves particularly splitting off from Maybank Highway. Large estates on deep water are typically accessible through dense woods via unimproved roads. The Stono River doubles as the Intracoastal Waterway in places, and horse-riding stables dot the island including the Mullet Hall equestrian center. Charleston Executive Airport on Johns Island is a landing and take-off point for dozens of private planes. Boaters go out on rivers and creeks, while youngsters shoot baskets in driveway courts.
Homes on market: 200
List prices: $89,000-$8,875,000
Schools: Angel Oak, Mt. Zion, Edith L. Frierson (Wadmalaw Island) elementary; Haut Gap Middle; St. John's High schools; Charleston Collegiate School grades K-12 (private).
Fun facts: W. Kamau Bell on his CNN show United Shades of America featured the island's 400-500-year-old Angel Oak — local legends say the ghosts of former slaves appear as angels around the tree; lore has it that George Raynor settled on Johns Island in the 1700s after life as a pirate and his holdings included what is now Kiawah.