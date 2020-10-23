Conversion of former North Charleston school to offices not deterred by coronavirus

NORTH CHARLESTON — A developer paid $1.5 million in January for a former school with plans to transform the tree-shaded site into new office spaces.

Then the coronavirus hit, and, like other construction projects across the region, plans for the former Charlestowne Academy into what will be called Ten Mile forged ahead.

"Corona didn't delay us," said Ryan Smith of property owner 4S Builders of Summerville. "Sometimes you get a project going, and you just can't stop in the middle of it."

Work on Ten Mile, so named because it's 10 miles from Broad Street in downtown Charleston, is set to be completed by the spring next to Jones Ford on Rivers Avenue, but developers aren't too worried about filling the offices as people continue to work from home amid the pandemic.

"I still think people are going to have to get out of their house eventually and get back into the office," Smith said.

Jeff Baxter, with real estate development firm Cityvolve of North Charleston, which is involved in the project, agreed.

Baxter believes companies still need an alternative, a place where employees can leave their homes to get away.

"They can have a small office outside the home to meet their needs, limit distractions and host clients," he said.

As for sanitizing the new building, Baxter said each tenant will be responsible for their work environments while the property owner or manager will oversee the cleanliness of the common areas such as hallways, bathrooms and entrances.

Smith also pointed to another aspect that tenants are likely to find attractive.

"It will be a good value," Smith said. "And it's centrally located to shorten commute times."

Office spaces will go for $18-$24 a square foot in Ten Mile, he said. That compares to downtown where the rental rate for similar space is $32 or $33, according to the latest reports from commercial real estate firms Avison Young and Colliers International, respectively.

Rental spaces will range from 200 square feet to more than 5,000 square feet.

Baxter believes Charleston is a market that commands smaller office spaces because it's not a major city with big corporate needs.

"In large metro areas, you have large companies that have large footprint requirements," Baxter said. "In Charleston ... it has to do with our market size. We have a lot of small entrepreneurs."

The school, built in 1954 and added onto in the 1960s to handle the baby boomer explosion of students at the time, closed in 2010 as a cost-saving measure by Charleston County School District. The 4.75-acre site served for a time as a cultural arts center for the city of North Charleston and for a short while as a church.

Surrounding the 23,000-square-foot building near the juncture of Interstate 26 and Remount Road are 27 grand oak trees.

"It's very verdant," said Baxter, as he stared out a large open window toward a shaded area where children once played basketball.

When work is completed by March, Ten Mile will include 171 parking spaces and some offices that can be combined into a larger suite.

"It's very flexible," Anne Lawless of Cityvolve said of the building's office-space configuration.

Smith declined to provide the dollar investment to redo the school into offices, but he said the company is trying to make sure the trees are protected.

"We are trying to preserve and utilize everything we can," he said.

So far, one tenant has already signed on.

VIP Marketing and Advertising and sister firm Creative Craft will take over 4,000 square feet after moving from Marquis Station, another Cityvolve redevelopment project, on Montague Avenue.

The two firms separately offer social and digital marketing as well as video production for clients such as attorney George Sink, according to owner Eric Elliott.

In the new location, the video production side of the two businesses will include a new venture called 10 Mile Studios that will include a podcast room.

"We have pretty much outgrown the space we are in now," Elliott said. "The new location is going to be more central to the city for clients to come there, and we can work on more content for a lot of people."

Elliott employs 12 people, but expects to add five more by the fall of next year.

With Elliott's firm lined up for the move, Baxter believes the bulk of new tenants will express interest after the holidays as the renovation project nears the finish line.

He expects the entire structure could be leased in 12 to 18 months.