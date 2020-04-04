Condemned North Charleston motel meets the wrecking ball; Publix offers free rent

A condemned North Charleston motel that thousands of commuters pass on a daily basis is now mostly a pile of rubble.

The Dorchester Road Inn at 3668 Dorchester Road next to Interstate 26 was demolished after serving as an extended-stay site in recent years.

A sign on the two-plus-acre site says it's available and lists a number for a broker. Previous names for the lodging on the site included America's Best Inn and Dorchester Motor Lodge. The property is zoned for general commercial use.

The highly visible parcel is owned by Lands End Hotel Group LLC, which paid $525,000 for it in 2013, according to Charleston County land records. The company is registered to Kamleshkumar K. Shah, who also owns the nearby Charleston Grand Hotel on the opposite side of the interstate at 3640 Dorchester Road.

Shah said he currently has no plans for the site, but it could be for lease or sale.

"They are just knocking it down and getting the property ready," said David Hurwitz, a commercial real estate broker in Charlotte who is handling the property. He once lived in Hanahan, down the street from Shah.

Rent relief

Publix supermarket chain is offering rent relief to businesses operating in its company-owned shopping centers that have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The relief package includes waiving rent for two months, as well as waiving payments for common area maintenance fees and taxes, regardless of the tenant’s access to other relief or assistance.

The Lakeland, Fla.-based grocery chain operates nearly 300 shopping centers, including 14 in South Carolina, where businesses have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As a company that started as a small business 90 years ago, Publix wants to help businesses renting from us survive the economic impact of these unexpected closures,” spokeswoman Maria Brous said.

During the pandemic, the grocer has shortened store hours to allow for overnight cleaning and restocking, added senior shopping hours at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday and announced it is installing sneeze guard shields at checkouts and pharmacies.

On Saturday, it began offering contactless payment options via smartphones or contactless-enabled credit or debit cards at all stores.

Like other grocers, Publix has limited purchases on high-demand items such as toilet paper and encouraged shoppers to exercise social distancing of 6-feet apart to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, for which there currently is no cure.