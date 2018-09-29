Top officers of an established Lowcountry office-building developer and manager will be honored next month for their efforts benefiting an organization that "leads the fights for the health of all moms and babies."
Marc Durlach and John Durlach will receive the 21st annual Charleston Real Estate Award from the Southeast S.C. market of the March of Dimes. They are executives with Durlach Associates, formed in 1979.
"We are proud and honored to be this year's honorees for the Real Estate Award. March of Dimes does so much for our community through their advocacy, education and research programs," says John Durlach, executive vice president and broker-in-charge of Durlach Associates. Marc Durlach is president and chief executive.
The real estate award singles out "leaders in the real estate and economic development industry who have shown outstanding leadership, vision and history of service to the community," March of Dimes says. In the past 20 years, groups have raised more than $1 million for the March of Dimes mission, which it says is to lead the fight for the health of all moms and babies.
The breakfast will be Oct. 11 at the Francis Marion Hotel. Networking starts 7:30 a.m. and the breakfast and program at 8 a.m. The event is expected to draw more than 200 people while raising "critical" funds for March of Dimes, it says.
Funds from the breakfast helps support prenatal wellness programs, research grants and support programs for neonatal intensive care unit families. Money also goes to provide education and advocacy so that "every baby can have the best possible start," March of Dimes says. According to the organization, 1 in 10 babies is "born too soon" in the U.S.each year, including more than 6,000 in South Carolina. March of Dimes says it's "committed to the fight for healthy moms and strong babies."
Sponsors of this year’s breakfast breakfast include Durlach Associates, The Beach Co. Choate Construction, Citadel Contractors, Inc., Dixon Hughes Goodman, East West Partners, Hall Capital, Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, Hellman Yates & Tisdale, Holder Properties, Landmark Enterprises, Linden Construction, Nexsen Pruet, McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture, Southeastern Janitorial and Tamsberg Properties.
Media partners are The Post and Courier, Charleston Business Magazine and Ross Printing.
Corporate tables are $2,500 and individual tickets at $150. Visit www.marchofdimes.org/charlestonrealestate or call 843-614-3358.