Healthy employment rates are driving up Lowcountry apartment-home costs, buffering rises in empty-space volume and guiding the region toward the steepest new-property increase in at least 15 years, Marcus & Millichap found in a new report.
Rising job totals are benefiting Greenville-Spartanburg and Columbia, but the Charleston region shows the best apartment-construction returns in 2018, the commercial brokerage points out.
Workplace gains "are producing healthy household formation trends," Marcus & Millichap notes. All three markets are posting a growth pace faster than the national rate in the past year. Vacancies in Columbia, Charleston and Greenville-Spartanburg are at least 1 percentage point below the 10-year average, "supporting the ability for rents to advance more than 3 percent in each market," according to the real estate company, relying on figures by CoStar Group, Inc. and Real Capital Analytics.
The Charleston area saw an increase of 5,200 workers in March, compared with 9,800 jobs created a year earlier. Gains this time were led by the education and health services sectors. Added hiring kept the unemployment rate below 4 percent for the sixth consecutive quarter, making it more difficult for employers to find workers, Marcus & Millichap notes.
The pace of greater Charleston's rental development growth "ramped up" in the past year: In all, 3,600 new apartment homes were available through March — with more than one-third in first quarter 2018 — the strongest 12 months for completions since at least 2003. By comparison, 1,700 units were delivered a year earlier.
Columbia and Greenville-Spartanburg during the same time period "are realizing a slowdown in the construction pipeline" with new apartment stock falling below the five-year average in each market. Greenville-Spartanburg, meanwhile, was be the only metro area of South Carolina's largest three cities to post a decline in vacancies this year, California-based Marcus & Millichap says.
Most of the properties purchased in the past year in the Charleston area involved out of state investors "primarily from New York and New Jersey." Heavily targeted in the past year were lower graded properties, which posts higher capitalization rates at up to 6-and-a-half percent. The "cap" rate is computed as the rate of return on a real estate investment property based on the income that the property is expected to generate.
According to Marcus & Millichap, the Charleston market's vacancy count rose .6 percent to 6.7 percent during the past 12 months as new properties began to lease up but has a ways to go. The vacancy rate is currently highest in top-of-the-line apartment homes, reaching 7.4 percent.
The company says, "Construction activity will remain heightened as there are 4,600 rentals underway with completions slated into 2019." Rentals in downtown Charleston as well as Mount Pleasant and islands will absorb more than 40 percent of the properties, the commercial brokerage says.
As empty units increase, rental prices continue to grow but at a slower pace. The year-over-year rate climbed 3.9 percent to $1,094 per month, down from a 6.3 percent gain in the prior 12-month period, according to Marcus & Millichap. The lowest valued apartment class is seeing the largest rent gain, rising 5.5 percent to $865 per month in the past year.
The downtown-Mount Pleasant-islands posted the highest apartment costs at $1,355 a month followed by northwest Charleston at $1,059, West Ashley-Summerville at $1,039 and North Charleston-Goose Creek at $940 a month.