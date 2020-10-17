College of Charleston pact to aid real estate students; 26-acre medical office project on way

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

New partnership to help College of Charleston real estate students

One of the College of Charleston's fastest-growing academic offerings can now provide new career-boosting advantages for ready-to-work students through a newly forged partnership.

The Commercial Real Estate Finance program at the College of Charleston School of Business was recently named a university alliance partner by the Certified Commercial Investment Member Institute for its undergraduate real estate program, a first of its kind in South Carolina.

Through the partnership, students majoring, minoring or concentrating in commercial real estate finance — and recent graduates — can now benefit from the educational and networking opportunities of the institute and its 13,000 members worldwide.

"(The institute) is a leader in the commercial real estate professional community that provides extensive education and resources," said Elaine Worzala, professor of real estate and director of the Carter Real Estate Center.

"This partnership will assist our students in building an important network with other professionals in the field and allow them to work on their professional designation faster once they graduate," she said.

Commercial real estate workers are eligible for the institute's professional designation after completing advanced coursework in financial and market analysis and demonstrating extensive experience in the industry.

'The (institute's) curriculum will equip students with skills in financial, investment and market analysis that will allow them to become top commercial real estate professionals and profit from the ever-changing commercial real estate industry," said Kelley Glenn, president of the institute's South Carolina chapter.

In the new collaboration with the institute, commercial real estate finance program students and graduates within the past five years are eligible for numerous benefits to expand their professional networks and enhance their career opportunities.

They include:

• Ability to waive CI101 (Financial Analysis for Commercial Real Estate course), fast-tracking toward the institute's CCIM designation

• Free trial membership to the institute

• Access to local chapter events

• Discounted rates for membership, the institute's global conference and career-relevant online courses

• Free access to special industry reports and curated content

• Professional mentoring through the institute

• Free subscription to Commercial Investment Real Estate magazine.

Charleston-area home sales soared in September as buyers swooped in on low mortgage interest rates even while prices rise due to a dearth of homes on the market.

A New Jersey developer is ready to begin site work on 99 acres it bought for $18.5 million last December between Brighton Park Boulevard and Sigma Drive on the edge of Summerville. The new mixed-use development will be called Downtown Nexton. File photo

