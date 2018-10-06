Dozens of houses will be available for public viewing this weekend across two states, as the regional affiliate of a national real estate firm holds its big residential showings blast in metro Charleston among other locales.
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage will host the Open House Extravaganza, to take place Sunday throughout the Carolinas.
The company says it's "opening the doors to over 100 available homes." Prospective home buyers can visit its website at ColdwellBankerHomes.com to view all homes in the Charleston area that will be open Sunday. Showing times will vary by listing, the brokerage says.
"This will be the third open house event that Coldwell Banker has hosted so far this year," says Pauline Bennett, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Carolinas. "It's a great opportunity for prospective home buyers to see all that's available to them in one day," she says.
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage puts on the open house festivities "each season to showcase available properties to home buyers in one convenient day." According to the company, all open properties are Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage listings in a variety of price ranges.
Each of the brokerage's four Charleston-area offices will participate in the Open House Extravaganza.
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage calls itself a "leading residential real estate brokerage company" supporting 21 offices and nearly 900 agents in South Carolina and in North Carolina — where it is headquartered.
Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.