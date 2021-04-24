Coastal surge dominates SC home sales in first quarter

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

More than half of all SC home sales occurred along coast in Q1

South Carolina has 46 counties, but more than half of the 24,146 home sales across the Palmetto State occurred in the handful of counties hugging the coast during the first three months of 2021.

Home sales from four regional offices along the Atlantic shore came in at 12,902 from January through March as buyers rushed to find coastal getaways.

Led by the four counties in the Charleston region, residential transactions totaled 5,763 during the year's first quarter. The Myrtle Beach area scored the second-highest number of home sales at 4,574. Hilton Head reported 1,770 sales and Beaufort added 795.

In March alone, the four regional offices together had 5,393 sales out of 9,958 for the entire state. March sales statewide also jumped 22 percent over the same month a year earlier, when the coronavirus outbreak began to nip into sales. For the quarter measured against the same three months in 2019, sales climbed 20 percent across the state.

Every major metro area in the state tacked up higher home sales for March and for the quarter over the same time frames a year earlier.

Columbia's transactions grew 17 percent in March to 1,407 and nearly 23 percent for the first quarter to 3,399. Greenville saw 1,506 sales in March for a 13 percent rise over the same month last year while the Upstate hub registered 3,608 sales during the first three months for a 36 percent increase.

Along with rising demand as more homes sell and fewer remain to walk through, the median sales price across the state soared 13 percent to $265,000 last month from March 2020.

Across the state, homes are staying on the market an average of about two months, with some areas reporting less than a month before someone snatches up a listing. Inventory has dropped almost 60 percent compared to the same time last year.

"Like everywhere else, we have very little inventory," said Phillip Nagley, S.C. Realtors Association region 2 vice president and an agent at Coastal Realty Group, the Nagley Team, in Bluffton in lower South Carolina.

"Many agents have buyers for homes before they even hit the market," Nagley said. "Realtors have limited time for showings as agents are lined up outside for the next appointment."

Plans to redevelop the Whole Foods Market-anchored West Ashley Station Shopping Center on Savannah Highway include two new buildings where Doscher's now exists, another where Burrell & Flynn's bakery sits and a fourth offset behind the current bakery site.

By the numbers

2: Number of new restaurants opening in Charleston area, including McClellanville and Goose Creek.

5: Number of apartment developments on the ground or in the works by Atlanta developer, including a new one planned for Savannah Highway in West Ashley.

10: Number of acres a Charleston-based, spy drone-making company plans to develop for a new manufacturing facility at Charleston Executive Airport on Johns Island.

This week in real estate

+ Room boom: Avid Hotels opens two new inns in South Carolina during first quarter, including one in Summerville.

+ Soaring rents: North Charleston is attracting new apartment communities as expensive peninsular Charleston rental rates push developers' interest into the state's third-largest city, but the cost to live in some new units is rising along with more construction.

Lowcountry French-cuisine restaurant Fat Hen will officially close April 26 after it is sold to a group of investors behind Neighborhood Dining Group, who plan to transform it into a new Mexican-inspired Minero venue. The restaurant's last day of service is April 24 since it is closed on Sunday and Monday.

