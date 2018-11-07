A former downtown Charleston gas station converted to retail use will now be home to environmentalists.
The Coastal Conservation League recently leased 5,800 square feet at 131 Spring St. in downtown Charleston in most of the space vacated by florist shop Tiger Lily when it moved its main site to James Island earlier this year, according to commercial real estate firms Avison Young and NAI Charleston.
The environmental group will move its longtime headquarters from 328 East Bay St. by March 2019.
The group will use all but 1,000 square feet in the Tiger Lily space, which the florist retained for a downtown retail presence.
"We’ve outgrown the wonderful space at 328 East Bay — a home that we’ve loved and has served us well for many years, but we’re bursting at the seams," said Laura Cantral, executive director of the Coastal Conservation League.
She said the new site generates a sense of community and will serve as a gathering place for the conservation-minded.
Operating for more than 30 years, the environmental group operates five locations throughout the state. The organization’s mission is to protect and improve South Carolina’s threatened resources, including clean water, un-polluted air, local agriculture, efficient transportation and sustainable energy.