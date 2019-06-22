You’re seeing the Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.
Study: Closing costs as percentage of median home value lower in Charleston
Homes cost more and the closing costs are higher in Charleston County than most areas of South Carolina, but the percentage of closing costs related to median home value is relatively low compared to other metro areas and nearby counties, according to a new study.
Financial research firm SmartAsset found the average closing costs of $4,489 for the median home value of $273,100 in Charleston County. That's 1.64 percent of the home value.
Beaufort, the county with the lowest closing percentage costs, came in at 1.61 percent, but its coastal homes, including the pricey Hilton Head area, have a median value of $283,800.
In Charleston's neighboring Berkeley and Dorchester counties, median home values and closing costs are lower, but as a percentage of home values they are higher.
Closing costs of $3,780 for a median home value of $177,500 in Dorchester County comes out to 2.13 percent of the home value. In Berkeley, closing costs of $3,696 for a median home value of $164,900 equals about 2.24 percent of the home value.
The average closing costs in South Carolina comes out to $3,037 on a median home value of $148,600, according to SmartAsset. That's about 2 percent of the home value.
Block-long building with offices, retail, parking deck coming to upper peninsula
Developers hope to break ground by year's end on a three-story mixed-used structure with 350 parking spaces behind it at 1074 Morrison Drive in Charleston.
By the numbers
2: Number of Chick-fil-A restaurants with a closing and reopening this weekend in Charleston. One will be demolished and rebuilt while the other is celebrating a makeover.
1.1: Millions of dollars to be invested in new microbrewery headed to Charleston's upper peninsula.
548: Number of apartment units proposed in two new developments in Cainhoy and Summerville on the outskirts of the Charleston region.
This week in real estate
+Reassessing values: Every five years property values are reassessed, and the process will take place this year and next year in the Charleston area. See where your county fits on the schedule.
+South of Broad demolition: It's not often a property in the pricey South of Broad area of peninsular Charleston is torn down, but it happened to an apartment community recently. Here's why.
+New shrimp dock owner: Mount Pleasant pays $4.4 million for a dock on Shem Creek.
+Costly seawalls: Walls to hold off sea rise could cost South Carolina's coastal and estuary communities at least $20 billion. For Charleston alone the cost would be more than $1 billion.
Preserving the past
A fence has been erected around the ruins of Old Sheldon Church in Beaufort County to protect it from abuse by visitors to the historic site.
Upcoming real estate events
- Intro to home ownership: Origin SC will host a free workshop for those interested in learning about owning a home for the first time; 6-8 p.m. June 27, 222 Old Trolley Road, Summerville/
- Digital marketing: An all-day conference is set for July 16 starting at 8:30 a.m. at Trident Technical College to offer real estate professionals tips on technology and marketing in the digital age. Cost: $199.
Charleston-area transactions
