Citing parking frustrations, Carolina One moving off Charleston's Broad St.

Citing the expensiveness and scarcity of parking, Carolina One Real Estate will leave its longtime sales office at Broad and Church streets later this year for a new location on the Charleston peninsula.

The region's largest real estate agency will make the transition in the fourth quarter to 191 Rutledge Ave., in the heart of the medical district near the Medical University of South Carolina and Roper Hospital. It will include 23 free on-site parking spaces for clients, guests and employees.

The firm said the move was made after careful consideration.

"Over the past several years, with unprecedented growth and change, we have watched the peninsula city transform," the agency said in a statement. "Parking has become scarce and expensive at best, and exceedingly frustrating at worst."

Carolina One president Michael Scarafile said the move from near the historic and pricey South of Broad area will not affect the firm's commitment to making luxury home transactions.

"Our strong commitment to the distinctive, historic districts of downtown Charleston remains unchanged," he said.

The firm plans to renovate the new site over the next few months and will announce a move-in date when it nears completion.

Founded in 1964, Carolina One offer 13 offices throughout the Lowcountry and is affiliated with Mayfair International Realty.

More multifamily

A new apartment complex slated for Johns Island is moving through the city approval process.

The Beach Co. is proposing to build The Village at Fenwick, a 264-unit multifamily development along Maybank Highway, just south of the Stono River.

The complex of eight, three-story buildings and a clubhouse would sit between Fenwick Hall Allee and a Food Lion supermarket near River Road.

The city's Design Review Board recently considered preliminary approval of the project.

The board also looked at conceptual approval of a 55-plus community of four buildings with 111 units at 14 Cross Creek Drive on James Island. Each structure also includes 17 garages.

The property, being developed by Beazer Homes, sits directly behind Harris Teeter on Maybank Highway near Folly Road. A connection to the grocery-anchored shopping center is also part of the project.