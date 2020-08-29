You are the owner of this article.
Charlotte developer eyes Summerville for 2nd apartment community in Charleston area

Summerville Apartments

A new 270-unit apartment development is in the planning stages near Summerville. Rendering/Rule Joy Trammell + Rubio Architecture + Interior Design

A Charlotte-based developer is eyeing a site in Summerville for its second apartment development in the Charleston region.

Childress Klein wants to build a 270-unit, multi-building and multi-story community called Summerville Commons on a vacant, wooded parcel on the east side of Berlin G. Myers Parkway and a future extension of East 9th North Street.

The roughly 10-acre property abuts Farm Springs Road next to Farmington Village Apartments. It also is just southeast of the Home Depot store on the opposite side of Berlin G. Myers Parkway.

The land is in parts of Berkeley and Dorchester counties and part of it is in the city. Summerville hopes to annex the entire site to help the project move forward through the review process.

The land owner is Marymeade Associates Limited Partnership of North Charleston, according to public land records.

Childress Klein operates one other apartment community in the Charleston area — the 276-unit Element Carolina Bay in West Ashley. It also has industrial and retail real estate holdings in the Lowcountry.

Reach Warren L. Wise at 843-937-5524. Follow him on Twitter @warrenlancewise.

