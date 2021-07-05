Charleston's WestEdge project edges toward $12M-$15M drainage work phase

A developing peninsular Charleston community picked up a key environmental permit recently to move forward with plans to fill a tidal stream and reduce flooding, but that doesn't mean the work will begin immediately.

The 60-acre, master-planned WestEdge development, called a "city within a city," received initial approval from state environmental regulators to enclose Gadsden Creek and cap a former landfill for the city.

As part of its stormwater master plan, the WestEdge Foundation will spend between $12 million and $15 million to install a newly engineered drainage system to divert stormwater in the area bound by Lockwood Drive, Hagood Avenue and Fishburne and Spring streets.

The developer will then cap and close the drainage easement and cut off the backflow of tidal floodwaters, a more frequent sunny-day occurrence amid rising sea levels.

At the earliest, the drainage project probably won't start until late 2022. Developers still have a couple of hurdles to clear.

"We have two steps to go through," said Michael Maher, CEO of the WestEdge Foundation, which oversees development of the parcel.

Someone could ask for an administrative review of the critical area permit recently awarded and then the Corps of Engineers has to sign off on the work.

"The Corps can't give its permit until DHEC gives it to them," Maher said, referring to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

If all goes well, the project could go to engineers, at the earliest, in the fall for the final design.

That could take nine to 12 months, Maher said.

The pending drainage work is expected to lay the groundwork for future development on the site, which could still be several years away.

Environmental groups have not come out against filling the tidal stream or capping the site, They said the old landfill on the property that was used from the 1950s to the 1970s was unlined and is filled with toxins need to be contained.

Activists groups have opposed filling the tidal stream, saying the landfill should be cleaned up and the creek should be restored. They have pointed to it as an example of "environmental racism," where historically Black communities have been the victims of new development.

"The proposed destruction of Gadsden Creek flies in the face of every city-sanctioned talking point and policy about resilience and sea level rise," said Cyrus Buffum of Friends of Gadsden Creek.

He said the proposed development of the site goes back to 1931 when the city proposed to fill 100 acres of wetlands to develop housing for "upper-class" residents.

Residences didn't sprout on the site, and much of it later became a city landfill for all sorts of waste.

Buffum believes the waterway should be restored as a blue way with development on either side of it. He also said the water quality in the creek is similar to that of the Ashley River and called remarks of contaminants possibly leaching into the waterway "a scare tactic" to ensure development.

To offset the roughly 3 acres of wetlands that will be lost once the drainage work is completed, WestEdge will restore wetlands to 17 acres of the former golf course at Kings Grant on the Ashley River off Dorchester Road near Summerville.

Already completed under the first phase of development was a new drainage system for Lockwood Boulevard to reduce flooding. Portions of the former landfill also were capped to reduce exposure to contaminants.

As WestEdge works through the environmental permit stage, it will continue to pursue development near Hagood Avenue and Fishburne Street that is not part of the drainage site.

"We are looking at options for development of sites not in the wetland project," Maher said.

The foundation has no new structures to announce, though.

WestEdge includes the eight-story, 22 WestEdge office building, the neighboring nine-story, 350-unit 10 WestEdge apartment structure anchored by Publix supermarket on the ground floor, and the seven-story Caroline Apartments at Fishburne and Westedge streets across from Joe Riley Baseball Park.

The 237-unit Caroline changed hands in May for nearly $77 million.