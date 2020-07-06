Charleston's historic Sword Gate House sells, 11 years after it was first listed

One of the oldest, largest and most historically significant homes in downtown Charleston was sold last week, capping years of attempts to land a buyer and fetching a record price for a South of Broad residence.
The 17,142-square-foot Sword Gate House at Legare and Tradd streets changed hands for $10 million, according to county land records.
The seller was Bear Lake Realty Limited, a Turks and Caicos Island-based corporation with a Palm Beach, Fla., address that had owned the lavish, federal-style mansion since 1999. It paid $4.3 million in 1999 and 2000 to reunite what had been two subdivided parcels.
Bear Lake Realty was formed by the late billionaire financier Michael Dingman, who died in October 2017 at age 86 at his main home in the Bahamas.
The buyer is identified on the deed as S.O.B Trust, which listed the Sword Gate House as its mailing address. A $6 million mortgage document filed with Charleston County this week was signed by a representative named Taryn Anderson.
The landmark home was built in the early 1800s. It served as an elite school for girls in the 1820s and '30s.
"By tradition, the high brick walls were added to enclose the property during this period," according to Historic Charleston Foundation's "The Buildings of Charleston."
The property takes its name from the sword and spear design element of the wrought-iron gate that has guarded the entrance to 32 Legare St. since the late 1840s.
In the 1930s, Jesse Randolph, a granddaughter of President Abraham Lincoln, bought the home as a vacation residence. Subsequent owners split up the corner lot, and a brick wing was operated as a bed-and-breakfast in the 1980s.
The three-story residence has nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and a carriage house on a nearly 1-acre lot.
It underwent an extensive renovation under the previous owners. An online sales brochure noted that, "Adamesque woodwork, plasterwork and composition work enhance many of the most formal spaces including the grand ballroom and dining room."
A must-see for downtown tourists, the Sword Gate House has been on and off the market for more than a decade. Bear Lake Realty first listed it in April 2009 for $23 million. The asking price was later reduced to $19.5 million and most recently to $13.99 million. Handsome Properties in Charleston represented the seller.
The previous record for a South of Broad residence was the $8.625 million sale last year of a 7,352-square-foot home at 23 Legare St., just down the street from the Sword Gate.
The all-time high-water mark for the entire peninsula was set in March when a buyer paid $12 million for the two-floor penthouse condominium in the Peoples Building on the north side of Broad Street.