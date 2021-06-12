You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

Charleston's high rents just $400 less than in post-pandemic NYC

Charleston rental rates remain the highest of any metro area in South Carolina and are roughly $400 less than the pandemic-induced lower monthly cost to live in a New York City area apartment.

The median price for a one-bedroom unit in Charleston is $1,277, according to the latest report from online service Apartment List. For a two-bedroom apartment, the median cost is $1,493.

For comparison, that's about $400 less than the price in the New York City area for a one-bedroom unit after the cost to rent there plummeted over the past year as people fled big cities during the pandemic.

The rental rate in the Charleston area is up 5.3 percent from this time last year, and Apartment List reports apartment prices have rebounded for the most part and are now above where they would have have been without COVID-19.

In Columbia, the median rental rate for a one-bedroom is $1,025, and, for a two-bedroom, $1,206.

Greenville is a bit less expensive than Columbia for a one-bedroom unit at $989 while a two-bedroom apartment will cost the same as in Columbia at $1,206.

The company that owns the residential developer of Kiawah Island joined an international private equity firm June 9 to acquire the 20,000-acre Palmetto Bluff resort property near Hilton Head Island.

South Street Partners, which has offices in Charleston and Charlotte, and London-based Henderson Park Capital Partners bought the expansive tract on the south side of the May River in Beaufort County.

By the numbers

51: Number of units proposed for a new student apartment building behind a strip of store on King Street near the College of Charleston.

77: Millions of dollars paid for the Caroline apartment building in the WestEdge development on the Charleston peninsula.

61,000: The extra amount in dollars a house in the Charleston area now costs to buy versus one year ago in May as inventory remains low, demand is high and material costs skyrocket.

This week in real estate

+ Changing hands: Homebuilder Lennar now owns about 1,500 acres of the undeveloped portion of the Carnes Crossroads community in Goose Creek after paying $41.2 million in late May.

+ Presidential connection: A Mount Pleasant-based homebuilder played a large part in the construction of President Joe Biden's house in Delaware.

+ On the market: The former summer estate owned by cosmetics mogul Elizabeth Arden is now on the market for nearly $2.3 million in Summerville.

+ Going dark: A prime restaurant location near Tanger Outlets in North Charleston is now empty and remains for sale after the owners of Community Pizza House closed the restaurant, citing a staffing shortage.

The 5,844-square-foot oceanfront house at 1901 Thee St. on Sullivan's Island changed hands June 9 for $10.5 million, setting a record sales price for a residential property in the Charleston County seaside island. Photo provided

