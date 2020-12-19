Charleston supermarket space sells for $24.5 million to Colorado firm

A supermarket within an apartment building is not unique, but the lone grocery store of its kind in the Charleston region recently rang up a hefty sales price.

A Colorado firm paid $24.5 million for the space where Publix supermarket operates on the ground floor of the 10 WestEdge building at Spring Street and Lockwood Drive, according to Charleston County land records.

Helten Enterprises LLC of the Denver area bought the property in early December. Property records show Ronald J. Helten of Lone Tree, Colo., as the CEO of an eponymous property management firm.

Helten Enterprises bought the site from 10 West Edge Owner LLC, an affiliate of South City Partners. The Atlanta-based developer bought the land for the nine-story, mixed-use 10 WestEdge building from the Medical University of South Carolina in 2016 for $9 million.

The 10 WestEdge building includes 350 apartments and 870 parking spaces.

On the home front

The Charleston Home + Design Show won't be taking place in January after already having been postponed from last August to a larger venue due to the pandemic.

Because of surging coronavirus cases, organizers decided, "This is the wrong time for a home show."

"Earlier in 2020 when we made the decision to move the Charleston Home + Design Show from the Gaillard Center to the North Charleston Convention Center, we assumed a larger venue would be a good precaution against any lingering effects of COVID-19," said Tim Barkley, publisher of Charleston Home+Design Magazine. "The decision was made in the heat of the Lowcountry summer when January 2021 seemed so far away."

He added, "Unfortunately, cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and throughout our country remain high and are on the rise. This has disrupted the planning of our show."

Organizers believe attendance at the show, which was set to take place Jan. 22-24, will be negatively affected by the pandemic so it is being rescheduled for Aug. 27-29 at the North Charleston Convention Center. The 36,000-square-foot space is twice as large as the site of the show at the Gaillard Center and allows extra room for other home show events and in case the event still needs to spread out.

Look for appearances in August by celebrity TV chef Vivian Howard and New York Times best-selling author Mary Alice Monroe.