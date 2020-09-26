Charleston strip center on East Bay Street eyes redevelopment near new timeshare project

A downtown Charleston strip center across from a five-story timeshare project that's under construction is eyeing a makeover to encourage new tenants into much of the long-vacant space.

Developer Rivers Enterprises wants to update the building at 480 East Bay St. and add patio canopy features to create a plaza along the front of a row of shop spaces.

The company also is proposing to renovate an adjoining building and outdoor space in the rear of the property facing Washington Street.

Plans presented to the City of Charleston's planning department show small shops such as a grocer and cafe in the rear structure along with a courtyard facing Washington Street.

Myrtle Beach-based South Atlantic Bank currently occupies the office space facing East Bay while East Bay Cleaners recently vacated the building at the back of the parking lot. The bank is expected to stay put.

The plans are currently under review by the city. The site is across from the 100-room Liberty Place Charleston by Hilton Club timeshare units under development at East Bay and Calhoun streets. The development is expected to open by the spring or early summer next year.

A new 1,000-home community rising on Johns Island recently broke ground on its first major amenity.

Kiawah River, located west of Kiawah Island, is adding a waterfront swim club called Spring House.

The 9,000-square-foot development will serve as a gathering place with a junior Olympic-sized family pool and an adult pool. It also will include a full-service kitchen and shaded bar with pool-side dining and programming that caters to a variety of preferences for health, fitness and recreation.

In addition, the ground floor will feature cabanas, a hot tub, shaded children’s play and activity space, an outdoor fireplace with lounge seating and a lower deck overlooking the Kiawah River.

The club's name is inspired by the 18th- and 19th-century buildings traditionally constructed over natural springs that provided a cool, shaded place to store food.

The Spring House’s second and third levels will include men’s and women’s locker rooms with saunas and steam rooms in addition to numerous fitness programs for individual and group activities. Offerings will include a dedicated weight room, top-of-the-line cardio and group training studios, a spacious porch for boutique fitness classes and ample multipurpose space.

Spring House is expected to be completed in late summer 2021 and will later be joined by the community’s additional planned amenities: a roadside farm stand and market, a chapel and event hall, a riverfront lodge, river view restaurant and an environmental learning center and fish camp.

Homes in the community off Betsy Kerrison Parkway range from $600,000 to $2 million with homesites between $200,000 and $750,000.