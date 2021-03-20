Charleston startup aims to help with housing affordability by matching renters with owners

Derek Snook knows a thing or two about Charleston's housing affordability problem, so he launched a new business to try to bring down the cost.

The son of a Mount Pleasant Baptist minister, he once lived in a Charleston homeless shelter for a year by choice to learn the struggles some people face in everyday lives.

He created a staffing business to put people down on their luck into day-labor jobs that promised more than the minimum wage and the possibility of long-term work, growing the company to 170 employees and $3.5 million in annual revenue.

After leaving the staffing business in 2016 for others to operate, Snook lived with 15 entrepreneurs in a New York City house and then traveled across Europe and Asia, staying for a couple of weeks at a time in a monastery, a refugee camp and a home for those with disabilities, among other not-so-usual places.

From those experiences, it dawned on him there might be a possible solution to the problem of rising housing costs in Charleston, where average rents for a one-bedroom unit of $1,223 a month are higher than any other city in the Carolinas, according to February data from apartmentlist.com.

To put that in perspective, the per capita income in Charleston in 2019 was just over $39,000, based on the latest data available from the U.S. Census Bureau. About 30 percent of income usually goes toward housing costs, which means about $12,000 should be spent on housing. In the Holy City, the average rent comes out to close to $15,000 a year, putting the cost out of whack.

For a single person trying to get into a home on a per capita salary, it's also out of reach. The median home price in Charleston rose nearly 11 percent since 2019 to about $315,000, according to Census data. On a 30-year loan at the average mortgage interest rate of 3.09 percent as of March 18, according to home loan financier Freddie Mac, the monthly payment would be close to $1,350 a month.

By living in others' homes, Snook realized the savings.

"I learned that living in a community is affordable and living in isolation is expensive," Snook said, pointing to the burden of a single person paying rent for a one-bedroom apartment as well as utilities and furnishings that often leaves them unable to afford to do things they enjoy.

With lots of singles, empty-nesters and aging baby boomers around and having lived in other people's homes himself, he realized houses throughout the Charleston area have ready-made space for would-be tenants. Furnished rooms offer a place to stay for anywhere from a month to much longer without the constraints of signing a long-term lease at an apartment building.

Room to rent

Two years ago, the 34-year-old launched CoLife, an online platform that matches prospective renters looking for furnished rooms with homeowners willing to rent a space and make some extra cash.

Homeowners register with the online business and undergo a background check, offering a room in their homes for a set price including utilities.

People looking for such a place — be they young professionals or someone going through a divorce or a business associate assigned to an area for a few months — sign up online, fill out their personal information and say what they are looking for, such as nonsmokers or those with or without pets. They also undergo a background check.

If there's a match, CoLife puts the client in touch with a homeowner and they chat online or on the phone before meeting in person to get a sense of one another.

The $75 background check fee is refundable if no match is identified. CoLife's service fee is $99 to $199 depending on the length of stay, which must be at least one month. It's also refunded if the arrangement doesn't work out within 30 days.

For Lachlan Kirkman, CoLife brought her exactly what she was looking for.

She returned to her native Greenville from New York City last year when the coronavirus lockdown forced her to work from home with her management job in clinical sports treatment. She then decided to go to nursing school.

When she learned in September she had been accepted at the Medical University of South Carolina, she ventured online to begin looking for an apartment she could move into when classes started in January.

Kirkman was searching for "Charleston apartments" when a website called CoLife showed up.

"It came across as a much safer version of Craigslist, so I looked into it," she said.

Matching up

Kirkman signed up, set up her profile and added what she was looking for: a furnished room in a host's house for the 16 months she would be in school.

She noted that the background requirement for herself and prospective hosts gave her an added sense of security.

Kirkman chatted with about five matching homeowners virtually before driving to Charleston and meeting her host, Doe Coté, who once owned Doe's Pitas before selling the now-defunct restaurant. Snook showed up as well.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

"He helped both of us ask questions you might not think to ask," Kirkman said. "For him to show face was a nice touch."

She signed a one-year lease and is more than pleased. She has an upstairs bedroom with a private bath and a balcony overlooking a courtyard in a house built in 1841 in Charleston's French Quarter.

Kirkman asked that the amount of rent she is paying not be disclosed, but it's far less than the average rental rate for a one-bedroom unit in Charleston.

By the time monthly utilities are added along with a security deposit and furnishings, Snook said the average cost to move into an apartment can approach a few thousand dollars.

"If I can lower that cost, that's a win for me and people can afford to do what they really want to do with their lives instead of having to worry about their bills," Snook said.

Homeowners registered with CoLife generally charge from $600 to $1,000 a month for rent. Utilities are included, there is no security deposit and the room is already furnished.

Kirkman is sold on the new business.

"The people who work there spent so much time to find me a genuine match," the 29-year-old said. "They still stay in touch to check in and see how I'm doing."

Coté, too, likes the CoLife setup.

"I like that they do the background checks," she said. "I think they screen the people really well."

There is a downside to the arrangement. Renters must weigh the loss of privacy of not living on their own against the amount of money they could be saving.

Making living affordable

Snook believes it's "a win-win" situation.

"In addition to being far more affordable, furnished and flexible, you also get an automatic friend," he said. "We are reimagining the modern boarding house ... and we only work with homeowners who live in the residence."

The model is not new. A similar concept operated by PadSplit launched in Atlanta in 2017. Other co-living iterations can be found across the country such as Zumper or Starcity, though they might have slightly different business models.

At CoLife, about 325 homeowners have signed up during the past 18 months while close to 1,800 prospective renters have expressed interest in the site. About 65 matches have been made, and 15-20 percent are racially integrated.

Snook believes the high number of interested renters is the result of people finding out they just landed a job and searching for a place to live within two weeks of starting work.

About 14 percent of those who visit the site sign up.

"That's high," Snook said. "Now, we need more homeowners."

The company is currently making a few matches a week, but recently applied new software is expected to boost that number to 20. The fledgling firm also could use an infusion of capital.

"We're looking for investors to make CoLife profitable and grow it to other markets," Snook said.

He takes comfort in knowing that every homeowner who has signed up and housed a renter has come back and asked for another.

"That shows the program is working," he said. "We are addressing affordable housing and isolation."

As for Snook, he, too, is a renter. He stays with homeowner Linda Thomas in West Ashley, where he has a private entrance to one side of the house.

Thomas enjoys the living arrangement and also helps CoLife as a home guide.

"We talk to people quite a bit when they are looking and after they move in," she said. "That's the special sauce of CoLife."