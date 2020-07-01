Charleston shopping center owner is marketing stores currently occupied by large tenants

Spaces occupied by two key merchants in a West Ashley shopping center are being marketed for new tenants.

New York-based Kimco Realty owns the Harris Teeter-anchored St. Andrews Center on Savannah Highway and is marketing the space of the 15,314-square-foot Petco pet supply shop and the 37,000-square-foot Stein Mart off-price retailer.

"Regarding Petco and Stein Mart, you are correct that those spaces are being marketed," Kimco spokeswoman Jennifer Maisch said in an email. "It is our common and prudent practice is proactively explore options in these situations."

John Orr with commercial real estate firm Lee & Associates, which is handling marketing for the property, said Petco did not sign its lease renewal in early June and Stein Mart has been struggling financially for a while.

The shopping center has another 4,800-square-foot end space next to Petco that is not occupied. It was formerly the site of a Wonder Works toy store that closed after this past year's holiday shopping season.

One other 2,100-square-foot space is open in a building on an outparcel next to Savannah Highway.

Porsche props

It's a top 25 finish for Porsche Charleston.

The high-end Savannah Highway sports car seller, part of locally based Baker Motor Co., has been named a "Porsche Premier Dealer" for customer service, making it one of 25 dealers out of a total of 189 franchises to make the cut.

“Our goal for next year is to be in the top three dealerships in the country,” said Tommy Baker, owner and president of Baker Motor.

Porsche Charleston was founded in 1988, according to its website.

On the way

Upper King Street will soon see a new quick-food dining spot.

Subway franchisee Farah Jafri recently signed a lease for a new restaurant at 567 King, the former site of Ice & Pan, an ice cream, tea and smoothie shop.

Jafri's husband, Shahid Husain, is hoping to open the new location in August after the sandwich shop closed at 367 King in March after 35 years at the same location.

Jafri also has the franchise for the Subway restaurant at 177 Meeting St. and two at the Medical University of South Carolina.

A growing business

A lower South Carolina landscaping business is expanding to Berkeley County.

Bluffton-based Taylor's Quality Landscape Supply plans to open a satellite operation by August on U.S. Highway 176 in the Cane Bay community, according to owner Gerrick Taylor.

The company has been working on the location for more than a year, and site preparation recently began.

"Within weeks, bins will be installed and product will be delivered and ready to serve the Summerville, Cane Bay and Goose Creek areas," Taylor said in a Facebook post.

The retailer offers landscaping and garden materials, including annuals and perennials, grasses, palms, shrubs, trees, citrus and trailers. It also delivers gravel, mulch, natural stone, soil and sand, decorative rock, bag product and pine straw.

The new location will be the company's fifth store. Along with the main store and nursery in Bluffton, the retailer also offers sites in Hilton Head, Beaufort and Pooler, Ga., near Savannah.

Changing places

A health and beauty store has moved off King Street in downtown Charleston.

Aillea vacated its space at 344 King St. late last week and moved into the Cigar Factory on East Bay Street over the weekend. It can now be found in the space with The Water Room, a nontoxic nail salon.

"We love the Cigar Factory for its history, the tenants, the location and parking," said Kathryn Dickinson, founder of Aillea. "We share so many customers with The Water Room, we felt it would really compliment our businesses to align."

Extra pay

Walmart employees across South Carolina picked a little extra cash in their paychecks last week.

The Arkansas-based retail giant awarded about $8 million in bonuses to workers across the Palmetto State in their most recent paycheck.

Full-time hourly employees and drivers received $300, part-time and temporary workers took home $150 and assistant managers got $400. To qualify, workers had to be employed as of June 5.

During the coronavirus health crisis, the company has paid out nearly $1 billion in two special cash bonuses, an early quarterly bonus payout and other initiatives nationwide.